William MacLeod receives award from Governor General

The gathering at the ceremony in Ottawa’s Rideau Hall June 19 was a Who’s Who of Indigenous movers and shakers from across Canada. They included Inuit hockey player Jordin Tootoo, former Liberal MP Tina Keeper and filmmaker Alethea Arnaquq-Baril.

Hosted by Governor General David Johnston, the event recognized 29 individuals for outstanding Indigenous leadership. The honours included the Order of Canada, the Meritorious Service Decoration, the Polar Medal, and the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

Among the guests were Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, actor Tom Jackson, and The Tragically Hip singer Gord Downie, who was recognized for raising awareness on residential schools and promoting reconciliation.

One of those being recognized for his lifetime of economic leadership at the helm of Cree Construction and other positions was Mistissini’s William MacLeod, who received a Meritorious Service Medal. MacLeod was accompanied by his wife, children, grandchildren, siblings and cousin.

“Together, you come from right across this remarkably vast and diverse land,” Johnston told recipients. “You live, work and volunteer in urban and rural communities from coast to coast to coast. You’re involved in a wide range of activities: health, law, arts and culture, languages, business and so much more. What unites your efforts is a dedication to doing what is right and to doing it extraordinarily well. Today we say thank you, and we highlight your examples to inspire others to follow.”

Johnston added that this is the first of a number of special ceremonies that lieutenant governors and territorial commissioners will hold this year across Canada, “bringing together Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples to celebrate excellence.”

MacLeod had received previous honours for his long business and political career, including serving as Mistissini Deputy Chief, helming Cree Construction, working for CREECO and the Cree Nation Government. But MacLeod’s daughter Elaine, also an entrepreneur, said the Governor-General’s Meritorious Service Medal is special.

“This one was a surprise, it just came out of the blue,” said Elaine. “We are very happy for him, and very proud of him. To receive this award is very inspiring.

“I was taking pictures and listening as each recipient was receiving their award and speaking about their contribution to the communities. A lot of their achievements were not about business, so it was interesting to see people recognized for language preservation, promotion of culture, women’s rights, the urban Aboriginal population, and helping people with addictions. All of them had accomplished quite a bit in life.”

While she didn’t get the chance to meet Gord Downie, Elaine said that her brother Anthony did.

Winning such a prestigious award, according to MacLeod, was an incredible experience not just to be recognized but to be among people who have contributed so much to the lives of other Indigenous peoples.

“It was amazing to meet and talk to these wonderful people and to see what their citations were for. There were people being recognized for preserving culture and bringing back language and helping those who had been abused or needed shelter. And, to be among them was a real honour,” said MacLeod.

While he got to meet Gord Downie, MacLeod said he only had the opportunity to shake Justin Trudeau’s hand.

“The speech made by Tom Jackson was really amazing and touching. I had met him previously when working with Cree Construction so he singled me out in the reception. As he talked about going all over and he said, ‘You can go see William if you want to go goose hunting up in northern Quebec,’” laughed MacLeod.