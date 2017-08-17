Wabun Youth Gathering emphasizes post-secondary education

The Wabun Youth Gathering celebrated its 11th year with venues at Laurentian University in Sudbury for seniors and the wilderness lakeside resort setting of Horwood Lake Lodge west of Timmins for juniors. More than 36 senior youth participated in the educational event July 24-28 at Laurentian University while 56 Wabun junior youth attended the event at the wilderness gathering July 17-21.

The event was sponsored by Wabun Tribal Council Health Services and Health Canada and coordinated by Faye Naveau, Regional Crisis Coordinator for Wabun Health Services.

“This year we wanted to introduce our senior Wabun Tribal Council youth to the options and opportunities available to them in higher education. We wanted them to experience what a university campus was like, to inform them about the assistance available for higher education and to provide them with interesting and action packed experiences,” explained Naveau.

Randi Lynn Ray, a Wabun member who is also part of Laurentian’s Indigenous Student Affairs department, provided a presentation on campus life, the various forms of assistance available and care and guidance provided at the university. Julia Pegahmagabow, who also works for the university featured a workshop on cultural and traditional teachings. A writing contest sponsored by Xavier Kataquapit awarded top prize to Kiara Constant, second place to Jacy Jolivet, third place to Hannah Saunders and runner up prizes to Neebin Prince, Brooke Collins, Mylina Tangie and Nigel Neshawabin.

The senior youth participated in a challenge course, canoe trip and swimming and traditional craft making activities. They also had a tour of the university campus and visited Science North and Dynamic Earth.

“I really enjoyed being able to experience what it would be like to go to a university like Laurentian. There was a lot of good information provided and that should help me with any planning for my continued education. I also enjoyed all of the activities and making new friends from other Wabun First Nations,” commented Meegan Nahwegezhic, a Matachewan First Nation member living in Kirkland Lake.

The junior event featured traditional and cultural teachings through arts and crafts, horseback riding, fishing, water activities and fun on an inflatable obstacle course and bubble soccer event.

Wabun Health Director Jean Lemieux encouraged senior youth to consider post secondary education. “We need you to move ahead with education to take over from us in health care, administration, teaching and positions in the trades,” commented Lemieux.

The event was made possible through the vision and dream of Wabun Elder Thomas Saunders of Brunswick House First Nation who lobbied for a youth gathering to support the young people of Wabun Tribal Council. Sadly, he passed away before his dream came to be but his legacy lives on.

Wabun Tribal Council is a regional organization representing the First Nation communities of Beaverhouse, Brunswick House, Chapleau Ojibwe, Flying Post, Matachewan and Mattagami in Northeastern Ontario and is directed by the chiefs of each community.