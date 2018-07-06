Val-d’Or dinner nets a fortune for the Cree Cultural Institute

Trudeau marks National Indigenous People’s Day by saying something about ‘meaningful reconciliation’ https://t.co/TVKJjKADN1

- Thursday Jun 21 - 4:23pm

Happy Indigenous Peoples Day! Maybe we'll switch out the word "Aboriginal" for "Indigenous" in our about us section… https://t.co/GKhnh1nfvv

- Thursday Jun 21 - 3:44pm