The Graduates

Although I’m sure to most it feels like the school year just ended, another is upon us as the summer draws to a close. Soon, our future leaders, those who’ll form the foundation of our society, will be heading back to elementary school or high school or attending their first day of Kindergarten, and some will be embarking on a new journey entirely.

It’s no small feat to graduate. It’s also an important mile marker on the road to adulthood or a new career, which is why we here at the Nation would like to celebrate your accomplishment.

Here is a list of Eeyou Istchee’s high school and Work-Oriented Training Programs (WTOP) graduates for 2017-18. And if you’re one who’ll be doing exams in November, we’re rooting for you and then celebrating with you as soon as you pass.

With our deepest gratitude and admiration, we congratulate this year’s graduating class! We’re looking forward to seeing and reporting on your future accomplishments.

Chisasibi: Emily Ann Bearskin, Jenna Bearskin, Reannon Bobbish, Anna-Paige Chakapash, Tatianna Kanatewat, Angel Kitty, Crystal Lafond, Jarvis Matches, Jessie-Lynn Matches, April Joy Matthew, Franklin Moar, Jamie Napash, Lyle Otter, Amanda Petawabano, Eric Rednose, Wabinougow Sealhunter, April Sam, Ryanne Sam, Delannah Scipio, Betsy Snowboy, Tanesha Snowboy, Lily-Jane Stewart, Joni Wadden, Celine Iserhoff-Salt

WOTP: Charity Bearskin (Grocery Clerk); Donovan Bellefleur-Visitor (Copy Print Centre Clerk); Pearl Scipio (Cook’s Helper); Raina Snowboy (Hotel Housekeeping)

Eastmain: Benjamin Cheezo, Darla Cheezo, Hilary Cheezo, Amy Gilpin, Jocelynn Gilpin, Jasmine House-Moses, Sheldon Kawapit, Edith Mayappo, Julianne Mark, Edrin Shanush-Mayappo, Roberta Shanush-Gilpin, Mercedes Tomatuk, Celine Weapenicappo, Destiny Weapenicappo, Garrett Whiskeychan

WOTP: Billy Gilpin (Assistant Childhood Educator); Jerome Mayappo (Assistant Childhood Educator); Grace-Lynn Weapenicappo (Assistant Childhood Educator)

Mistissini: Felicity Coon-Come-Brien, Reilly Coon, Gavin Coon, Kristy-Lee Diamond, Sara Gunner, Athena Macleod, Nicholas Macleod, Gwyneth Petawabano, Trey Turner, Katie Wapachee, Kimberly Wapachee-McDougall

Nemaska: Rachel Cheezo, Patricia Jolly, Shania Jolly, Angelina Wapachee-Rabbitskin

Ouje-Bougoumou: Glenda-Grace Alook-Bosum, Quinn Isik-Blacksmith

Waskaganish: Ashlynn Blackned, Desmond Blacksmith, Myobin Chiskamish, Tricia Gilpin, Jerrell Hester, Melanie Hester, Leon Polson, Antonio Stephen, James Stephen, Tianna Stevens, Sonya Trapper

Waswanipi: Elliot Blacksmith-Ottereyes, Christian Cooper, Serena Gull, Warren Gull-Saganash, Tyra Moses, Maria Nottaway, Ely Ottereyes, Lianne Ottereyes, Justyna Ottereyes-Gull, Anne-Marie Otter-Lord, Cherish Polson, Serenity Polson, Dwaylon Rupert, Gordon Saganash, Tyra Saganash, Emilio Shecapio

WOTP: Khayden Otter-Rupert (Crossing Guard); Drew Happyjack-Visitor (Crossing Guard); Valerie-Rose Dixon (Recreation Assistant); Marcus Gull (Public Building Cleaner)

Wemindji: Faith Atsynia, Mariah Atsynia, Cheryl Danyluk, Madison Hindmarsh, Whitney Miniquaken, Jake Robertson, Taryn Shashaweskum, Ryanna Visitor

Whapmagoostui: Charmaine Alisappi, Marty Junior Esperon-Visitor, Georgia Lynne Sandy

WOTP: Melvin-Sam Masty (Store Clerk)