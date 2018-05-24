Summer bodies

Well, now that winter is nearly done with, most of us can resume our strict diet and exercise routine that we all started one week into the New Year. This, of course, is day two of the diet.

Summer is fast approaching, and now we are in “panic mode” just because of what was supposed to be an early cheat day has turned into a cheat month (or two). Time to dust off our walking shoes (yes, running shoes for you others), pull out the matching exercise clothes from last year, plug in the exercise machine that is now used as a place to dry your laundry, stretch those muscles and get going.

We call up our close friends and everyone is anxious to start with their routines as well and get fit. We get out there, going all out, chest sticking out, taking in all that nice fresh air. We get home after a good hour of exercise and excitedly say, “We need to do this again tomorrow.” The exercise partner responds with an excited “Yes for sure, I’ll be here.”

Next day that text comes in saying that it “looks like rain”, you look outside and see only one cloud in the sky but find yourself agreeing with your exercise partner. Tomorrow, we’ll try again. North wind is too strong. Too many flies, not enough wind to blow them away. I just had supper. My exercise clothes are still in the laundry…… Next year for sure.

We all have that desire to live that better, healthier life. But if you’re like me, the exercises are there but that diet sure isn’t going as planned. One day of healthy eating followed by six days of “cheat day”. I wonder if others are like that, why can’t we have that discipline when it comes to food – this poutine tastes too good to ignore; we have to have that goose with the gravy because you just can’t have it without; that small bite of dessert ends up with an empty plate. No, I seldom eat poutine or desserts but they do have their equal sinful delights as alternatives.

It sure is tough staying motivated throughout the year, let alone a week sometimes, but I for one have to keep pushing myself. But, a bigger challenge I am starting to notice is seeing my children not being as active as I’d like them to be. I make all these plans to do these activities but most are short lived – I don’t blame the laziness of my child, I blame my lack of focus. Have to stop asking if they want to go today and start telling them it’s time to go. I know there are more parents out there who put every waking moment into their child’s physical health needs, be it academic, recreational or athletic camps – these are perfect ingredients to a child’s physical stability. Like every other parent, I learned to sacrifice more for our children. The important thing is making sure physical activity is ever-present in the household and just as important that mom and dad stay involved.

Yup, it sure would be nice to fit into those clothes a couple sizes smaller, run and not walk as an exercise, do those cardio exercises without having to take a break every minute and have that willpower to turn away from that “delicious” food.

I suppose we’ll see how this year turns out for us health enthusiasts. I raise my salad bowl and wish you all a healthy and fun-filled summer with family and friends.

Ha-ha, “salad bowl”, it’s barbecue season!