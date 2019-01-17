Sabtuan and Cree Human Resources team up to plan for the future of adult education

With today’s rapid pace of social and technological change, the concept of lifelong learning has become increasingly popular around the world. Adult education in particular is gaining greater recognition for its role in empowering individuals with updated skills and knowledge.

Sabtuan Adult Education Services (SAES), a division of the Cree School Board (CSB), delivers education and training programs in Eeyou Istchee for community members aged 16 and over. It offers a broad range of general instruction, hands-on vocational training, specialized socio-vocational integration and literacy programs in English, French and Cree.

Programs are continuously evolving, and Sabtuan is building from the community’s perspective to ensure a meaningful array of study. SAES is preparing to launch an ambitious in-depth analysis of community needs through a vast consultation process that will inform the development of a comprehensive new strategy.

“The whole purpose of this needs assessment is to hear directly from community members what their needs are in terms of adult education and vocational training, and we’re also giving them the opportunity to share ideas,” SAES Director Nian Matoush told the Nation.

“We’re trying to not limit the scope of our program offerings,” she explained. “We’re really interested in diversifying and creating new programs.”

Although Matoush became SAES Director just last spring, she had the opportunity to learn about the role while working alongside her father, Charles Matoush, who served as longest-running director of the organization from its early days as the Department of Adult Education.

“He was very much about building partnerships with community before it was a popular concept in the way it is today,” she recalled. “He really enjoyed working directly with the band councils and connected so easily with people. It was always something I admired and that I try to emulate in my work today.”

Matoush hopes that strengthening these connections will help improve access to SAES programs and remove barriers that limit an individual’s personal growth. Her team is interested in expanding student support services and developing distance education, virtual classrooms and partnerships with other institutions. Today’s technology simplifies relationships, such as with Cégep de Saint-Félicien and with other schools down south that enable students to upgrade vocational diplomas.

However, Matoush is adamant that a community-first approach integrates Cree cultural values, history and worldview into programs as much as possible, involving Elders in developing cultural content. She said this valuable knowledge is not currently found in their curriculum but that it would lead to higher retention and success rates.

“We know that adult learners are looking to connect with their identity in meaningful ways and I think offering these culturally relevant programs is one way to do that,” Matoush said.

The consultation process is expected to increase awareness of existing SAES programs and services – one priority identified in the CSB’s 2016-2021 Strategic Action Plan.

“Educational success is a key area of focus,” stated CSB Director General Abraham Jolly. “In order to offer quality instruction and culturally relevant learning experiences, we need to ensure the pathways, programs and partnerships of our three pedagogical sectors, including SAES, adequately reflect the needs of all students.”

The assessment will forge a deeper collaboration between SAES and Cree Human Resource Development (CHRD), which will share the workload and be responsible for connecting with community employers. Matoush said that both organizations have worked together for many years but see a shared need for better data.

Whereas previous SAES assessments tended to be based on informal one-on-one consultation, this new approach will apply scientific methods to improve accuracy and responsiveness. It will leverage CHRD experience in data collection and is expected to create welcome changes in their working relationship.

“I am confident this project will benefit the entire Cree Nation and play a pivotal role in capacity building,” stated CHRD Director Louisa Saganash. “We look forward to working alongside SAES and the communities to both gather and respond to the results. The Adult Learning Needs Assessment will support our shared efforts towards a strong, vibrant and autonomous Cree Nation.”

Despite challenges such as a limited number of adequate facilities, Matoush credits the strong partnership with CHRD for improving SAES participation in recent years at the Sabtuan Regional Vocational Centre in Waswanipi and a couple of shared facilities. A learning centre currently being constructed in Mistissini will add to the mix.

“I think because of that relationship we have with CHRD we can offer, for example, improved counselling, so students are more aware of how their programs lead directly to employment,” said Matoush.

The recent community tour and the needs assessment launch in February will define the direction and scope of the organization’s future.

“I would like to assure the communities that adult education exists for them – it’s really theirs,” Matoush emphasized. “We need to hear from them what they want from adult education.”