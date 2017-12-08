Province says curriculum changes are a path to reconciliation with Indigenous peoples

When a group of Ottawa high school students approached Vice-Principal Michelle Gauthier about sleeping overnight in a teepee to raise awareness about water issues in First Nations communities, she thought it was a great idea.

It was a natural evolution for a student group that began introducing Indigenous culture and education at Immaculata High School in Ottawa over the past few years.

Last year, student Chloe Walker had the chance to attend a gathering focused on ethical research in schools. Returning to Immaculata, she and other students wanted to try to bridge the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous students.

“You see the importance of reconciliation, learning from all students and cultures. When we learn from each other, and about our historical mistakes, it helps us come together as a country,” Walker explained.

They conducted a school-wide survey, which led to them to focus on a number of issues. These included missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, understanding the medicine wheel, learning about residential schools, and studying Indigenous culture today.

They were able to organize round dances, having Indigenous dancing and drumming in school hallways, and organize a fundraiser for families of missing Indigenous youth from a nearby reserve.

They also turned a school room into a cultural centre. Named the Mamidosewin Room, they were able to decorate the room with art made by Indigenous students and their parents, including a large quilt donated by one student’s mother.

This year, students listen to the Canadian anthem in Mi’kmaq, and learn an Algonquin word of the week, have an Indigenous chef come in to teach the students, have numerous guest speakers, and will even have an upcoming bulletin board focused on the community of Waswanipi.

Ontario announced in November that they’ll be changing the curriculum for all students in the province to learn about Indigenous culture and history.

Education Minister Mitzie Hunter and Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister David Zimmer made the announcement, which will ensure students learn about residential schools, treaties, as well as the historical and modern contributions of Indigenous people to Canada.

Ontario says the move was a response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s calls to action.

The changes would affect both elementary and high school students, and would take place in both provincially-run schools as well as schools in First Nations communities.

The government also committed $2.7 million to helping teachers adapt to the new curriculum, which is to be fully implemented by next fall.

The announcement came as a welcome surprise to the Chiefs of Ontario’s Director of Education, Julia Candlish.

She says it’s important for First Nations students to see themselves reflected in the education system, and for non-First Nations students to learn about Indigenous history and culture.

“What children have learned so far throughout the curriculum is pre-contact or early contact and they don’t really understand what the reality is for Indigenous peoples, and what their contributions have been to the way Canada formed,” Candlish said.

She sees this as a meaningful path towards reconciliation.

“The hope is First Nations people and non-First Nations people will have a better understanding of one another, and be able to live in a way that upholds the treaty commitments.”

She also expects the Ontario government to work more closely with First Nations on developing and implementing the changes. While the province stated in a press release that they had worked with Indigenous partners, Candlish said that the Chiefs of Ontario were not consulted.

Back at Immaculata, Vice-Principal Gauthier says students have embraced the changes, and have been touched by learning of the difficulties many Indigenous people faced in residential schools.

She says that even though many of the changes to focus on Indigenous culture came from students, the path to reconciliation requires that the education system embrace that same focus.

“We have to have an understanding of our history,” Gauthier insisted. “As educators, it’s essential learning we bring to our students what our history, what our country’s history is – the good and bad, acknowledging the harm, but also the wonderful cultures that are there.”