Progress and renewal of the Cree Nation

The recent death of his son Nathaniel in a motocross racing accident made this year’s annual general meeting a challenge for Grand Chief Abel Bosum.

But he said the community of Crees meeting to share and plan the way ahead, as they did again August 7-9 in Mistissini, is a tonic. “It is amazing the strength that you can gain when our leadership and our people come together. We talk hard and there may be difficult politics at times but no one should ever doubt that Cree people care for one another. It is very important that we don’t take this for granted especially in this day and age.”

At a time that the western world “is in a state of polarization, regionalization and isolation and here we are in Eeyou Istchee united in our love for each other and our love for the land,” Bosum added. “We should never lose that or take it for granted.”

Bosum said his wife and family are grateful for the kindness and support they received during their time of sorrow.

The first day was one of few surprises as delegates appointed recording secretaries and a resolutions committee, adopted the agenda, approved the minutes and resolutions of the Cree Nation Government Board Council and the Board of Compensation, confirmed new laws, looked at the financial statements, appointed auditors for the next year and discussed the Cree Nation Government Annual Report. In other words, regular business had to be taken care of before getting to the feast honouring Dr. Matthew Coon Come.

Mary Anne Coon Come shared her memories of his balance between politics and family life. She said that she was proud of the way her husban supported and honoured the commitments to both the children as a father and the Cree Nation as a leader.

Long-time Grand Council Executive Director Bill Namagoose said working with Coon Come was always interesting. He mentioned that during the Cree campaign against Hydro-Québec’s Great Whale Project in the early 1990s, Coon Come decided to practice his speech that he would later deliver to the United Nations. He did so on a New York City street and the impromptu oration drew a crowd.

Coon Come was presented with a fishing trip at one of the Mistissini Lake camps. Coon Come said it was great to get away from everything and spend some quality time with his wife.

That same night featured an outdoor concert by Kashtin at the Mistissini track field attended by nearly the whole community. Florent Vollant and Claude Mackenzie’s Native take on rock can still hold an audience spellbound.

Housing issues

Housing remains a hot-button issue in many quickly growing communities in Eeyou Istchee. As one speaker noted, it has long been a source of frustration.

Johnny Saganash spoke about working many years for Hydro-Québec and the Waswanipi Band Council and trying to build a home. He said because of all the obstacles he lost the opportunity to create wealth in the community.

“Listening to Johnny Saganash tell his story demonstrated that something has been broken for a very long time and is evidence that it will not be a band-aid solution or tinkering with social housing or regulations that will fix things,” said Bosum. “We will need to develop revolutionary new ways at looking at housing so that as Johnny aspired more than 40 years ago a home becomes the most important investment tool and safety net for a young man, couple or family.”

To that end, Bosum said that the Cree leadership has set aside $100 million “to address the problem now we have to put this into action empower all Crees and young families.”

Land Agreement

The Maamuuu Wiicheutuwin Agreement to be negotiated between the Pekuakamiulnuatch First Nation and the Cree Nation of Eeyou Istchee was presented. This deals with the overlap in territories between the Ilnu and the Cree on the eastern edge of Eeyou Istchee. Though the past has seen marriages and trade between the two peoples this is the first formal agreement to be considered. Protecting the land and the traditional way of life spearheaded this action. The Ilnu are dealing with more than 11,000 land leases and an aggressive forestry industry. Crees in the overlapping territory also face threats or harassment. The Ilnu will recognize Cree Aboriginal rights in the overlap area, which is a first. Also Ilnu agents in the area will protect Cree harvesting rights that have been the target of Quebec’s wildlife protection officers.

Support for trappers

Supporting the trappers is something that Bosum feels the Cree have to address.

“We should not be supporting them with a patch work of hand-outs and subsidies. There has to be a way to come together and manage these programs in such away that we restore the pride and nobility that came with being trapper. We have the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement because of trappers, we exercise authority and jurisdiction throughout all of Eeyou Istchee because of the knowledge and expertise of our trappers,” said Bosum.

Solid support is on the way. Hunters, trappers and fishermen will see an extension to the Cree Traditional Activities Enhancement Program (CTAE). This funding program grew out of a need to deal with changes due to forestry practices and the practical concerns of the trappers.

The communities affected by forestry operations are Mistissini, Nemaska, Ouje-Bougoumou, Waskaganish and Waswanipi, who share a pot of $3,287,772. A total of 115 traplines are eligible for funding. Eligible projects include:

Replacing or relocating facilities (camps, docks, etc…);

Facilitating travel by trappers in the course of their activities;

Upgrading of specific sites of interest (gathering places, etc…);

Other measures aimed at reinforcing the exercise of hunting, fishing and trapping activities;

Stream enhancement work, spawning ground enhancement and related preparation work;

Trail network development and improvement, portages and snowmobile trails;

Silviculture work or other wildlife habitat enhancement projects;

Beaver and muskrat relocation;

Construction of boat landing;

In certain cases, maintenance, upgrading, repair or snow removal of sections of forest roads not used by the industry in cases where such activities facilitate access to a camp and where it is reasonable to undertake such project.

This program also provides equipment to trappers every three years such as snowmobiles, ATVs, outboard motors, boats, snowplows, wood splitters, chainsaws and more.

The Income Security Program (ISP) for Cree hunters and trappers is also getting a makeover. In the past Cree who lived on the land had a hard time making ends meet and while the ISP helped out these days it just isn’t enough.

“This means we need to move away from the ‘welfare’ point-of-view of and make sure that the Income Security Program and all remedial works program reflect the true importance that we attribute to the Cree traditional way of life and trappers,” said Bosum.

The ISP has a new name – Iiyiyiu Intuuhuusiu Shuuyaan – and new benefits. Equality between women and men are now part of the new regime. As well, Elders can wave goodbye to the 5-year limit and qualify for a lifetime eligibility to access ISP services and benefits. In the past Cree would have to have spent one year in the bush without any ISP payments. Now Cree heading to the bush can collect payments for 120 days during the first year. There will be a limit of $35,000 per adult and $2,000 per child. Any monies above that amount will reduce ISP benefits dollar by dollar.

Restoring mine sites

A special moment for many was the signing of an agreement to clean up mining sites. Most are exploration sites where the miners would simply abandon empty fuel drums and other materials they felt were too costly to take out. Grand Chief Bosum said this was a necessary activity that would also provide jobs for the Cree for many years.

Mining industry veteran André Gaumond has worked in Nunavut to clean up a variety of old mining sites. Now he’s bringing the same type of program to Eeyou Istchee. Gaumond was clear that the cleanup dealt with exploration sites and not developed mines.

“They are small usually but they have been there for 40 or 50 years,” he said.

Quebec is contributing $11 million to the effort and Gaumond hopes to raise another million from the mining industry. This year will see the creation of an inventory of the sites and the clean up will start in the summer of 2019. It is expected that it will take at least 10 years to clean up all the sites. People who know of any sites are encouraged to contact their local CTA or band council environment department.

Participation in the AGA

Bosum did have some concerns about the AGA. “We have to do something so that all participants get to participate fully,” he told the Nation. “Three days in the present format I fear leaves people feeling like they have unanswered questions or worse like they weren’t heard. Yes, the corporate requirements are important but we cannot miss this opportunity to influence the direction of the leadership in the coming year.”

To this end he is instructing the staff to look for ways “that will allow for greater input and participation by community delegates. I think we are beginning to master the reporting, although I am sure we can do better. We have to examine how we are creating and receiving the expectations of our people but most important is the follow-up. People need to know that there participation is important and leads to something and this is where need to evaluate from year to year how we are meeting expectations.”

Bosum ended by saying, “I am very proud of the staff at the Cree Nation Government. We do not set precedents in First Nations Government relations year after year for nothing. I am also very proud of our leadership, the commitment of the Cree Chiefs to our assembly is a demonstration of their commitment of to the Cree Nation as a whole. Sacrificing a whole week out of your life to be away from your home, family and community is not lost on me and I am grateful to the Chiefs and the delegates for this.”

Many of the complete presentations and documents from the AGA can be found at creegovernment.org.

The festivities in Mistissini didn’t end with the AGA. On August 14, Mistissini Days offered visitors a celebration of the host community that featured old photos, games, vendors and, of course, another feast.

During the day the Ouje-Bougoumou Cree who had returned to Ouje Point for a few days paddled over to the Hudson Bay Point as they used to do in the old days. The lead canoe had OJ Chief Curtis Bosum paddling calmly over in what could be called a traditional memory walk of sorts. One of the canoeists yelled out to the Mistissini Fire Department boat to stay close to them. The fire fighters watched over the procession for safety reasons. On shore there were local residents and newly elected Mistissini Chief Thomas Neeposh to welcome and greet the paddlers.

GRAND COUNCIL OF THE CREES (EEYOU ISTCHEE) / CREE NATION GOVERNMENT – ANNUAL GENERAL ASSEMBLY

Resolution No.: 2018-XX RE: REINTEGRATION OF MOCREEBEC EEYOUD WITHIN CREE NATION GOVERNANCE ENTITIES

WHEREAS the MoCreebec Eeyou are members of the Cree Nation of Eeyou Istchee and beneficiaries of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement;

WHEREAS the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) and the Cree Nation Government, as well as each of the ten communities of the Cree Nation of Eeyou Istchee, have formally affirmed their recognition of MoCreebec Eeyoud as the eleventh community of the Cree Nation of Eeyou Istchee;

WHEREAS the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) and the Cree Nation Government support the development and self-determination of MoCreebec Eeyoud, and in particular support the MoCreebec Eeyou in their struggle to achieve proper recognition of their community of MoCreebec Eeyoud and of its place within the Cree Nation of Eeyou Istchee; and

WHEREAS the MoCreebec Eeyou, acting through their Chief and Council, have requested that further steps be taken to assist in the political and cultural reconnection of MoCreebec Eyoud with the Cree Nation of Eeyou Istchee, by enabling greater participation by MoCreebec Eeyoud within the governance entities of the Cree Nation;

BE IT RESOLVED:

THAT the delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 44th/41st Annual General Assembly hereby affirms their intention to support the progressive political and cultural reconnection of MoCreebec Eeyoud within the Cree Nation of Eeyou Istchee;

THAT the delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 44th/41st Annual General Assembly hereby affirms their support for MoCreebec Eeyoud to be granted observer status on the Board of Directors of the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay, the Council of Commissioners of the Cree School Board, the Board of Directors of the Cree Nation Youth Council, and the Board of Directors of the Cree Trappers’ Association;

THAT the delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 44th/41st Annual General Assembly hereby authorizes and mandates the Board-Council and the Executive Director to take all necessary and appropriate steps as may reasonably be required to give effect to this Eeyou Assembly Resolution.

SUBJECT: Support for the Construction of a Second Exit Road West of Mistissini to Connect to the Route-du-Nord for Safety Reasons

WHEREAS the Cree Nation of Mistissini is requesting for support to construct a second exit road west of Mistissini connecting to the Route-du-Nord;

WHEREAS in 2005/2006 the community of Mistissini was threatened by two forest fires, one from the East and one from the West; WHEREAS the second exit road is necessary for the safety of the residents of Mistissini;

IT IS RESOLVED

THAT the delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 44th/41st Annual General Assembly hereby support the development and construction of a second exit road west of Mistissini to connect to the route-du-Nord for safety reasons.

Resolution 2018-09: Board of Compensation Chairperson Term Extension

WHEREAS the term for the Chairperson of the Board of Compensation is currently at two (2) years;

WHEREAS the term of the Board of Compensation members is at four (4) years;

WHEREAS the term for the Chairperson of the Board of Compensation should be consistent with the terms of the elected members;

WHEREAS it is deemed appropriate that the term of the Chairperson should four (4) years;

IT IS RESOLVED

THAT the delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 44th/41st Annual General Assembly approve the recommendation and mandate the Board/Council of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government to examine and develop the most efficient manner for adjusting the term for the Chairperson of the Board of Compensation from two (2) years to four (4) years and direct the do all things necessary to give effect to the foregoing.

1 DRAFT RESOLUTION Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government Council/Board

WHEREAS as early as 1974 representatives of the Cree people identified income security as a principal element of any treaty with Canada and Quebec;

WHEREAS at the time of the negotiation of the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement – (“JBNQA”) in 1974-1975 there was serious concern among the Cree people that

– their territory was being increasingly occupied by non-Crees and industrial development could result in displacement of Cree families within their traditional territory;

– the economics of the fur trade was not sufficient to provide economic security to maintain a way of life based on hunting, fishing and trapping and was also making it increasingly difficult for Cree families to travel to their hunting territories;

– sedentary pressures were risking the loss of Cree cultural understanding and spirituality particularly among the young;

– there was a need to reinforce the family as the centre of Cree nationhood;

WHEREAS Section 30 of the JBNQA was designed to counter these trends and provide security for individual and collective Cree rights;

WHEREAS Section 30 of the JBNQA provides for the establishment of a program to provide an income guarantee and benefits and other incentives for Cree people who wish to pursue harvesting activities as a way of life;

WHEREAS Section 30 of the JBNQA also provides that the program shall guarantee a measure of economic security consistent with conditions prevailing from time to time;

WHEREAS the program was revised in 1988 (Complementary Agreement no 8) and in 2002 (Complementary Agreement no 15) to keep it updated;

WHEREAS the Cree Hunters and Trappers Income Security Board (the “Board”) made recommendations to the Cree Nation Government and Quebec in 2012 to proceed to a new revision;

WHEREAS the Cree Nation Government recognized the necessity for a revision, approved the recommendations of the Board and mandated its representatives to enter into discussion with Quebec representatives;

WHEREAS discussions involving representatives from the Cree Nation Government, the Quebec Government and the Board were carried out from December 2013 to May 2018;

WHEREAS the Cree Nation Government representatives in the discussions support the changes proposed, believe the modifications represent appropriate evolution of the Program and recommend that Section 30 of the JBNQA be revised accordingly;

WHEREAS the Cree Nation Government agrees that the proposed changes meet the original objectives of the program, offer updated economic security to Cree hunters and answer some of the main concerns expressed by the Cree trappers over the years;

WHEREAS the Cree Nation Government approves the recommendations made and wishes to enter into an agreement to amend Section 30 of the JBNQA accordingly;

WHEREAS it is imperative that the modifications be in place for the program year 2019-20120, starting July 1, 2019;

IT IS RESOLVED THAT:

The delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 44th/41st Annual General Assembly hereby approve and recommend to the Board/Council of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government the proposed text of a Complementary Agreement to modify the JBNQA as appears in Annex 1 to the present, which includes the new version of Section 30 of the JBNQA replacing present Section 30;

The delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 44th/41st Annual General Assembly hereby mandate the Grand Chief/ Chairman to communicate the recommendation for approval of the Cree Nation Government to the responsible Quebec Minister(s) and to request the signing of a Complementary Agreement to that effect as soon as possible;

The delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 44th/41st Annual General Assembly hereby request that the changes be effective for the program-year 2019-2020, starting July 1, 2019.

Draft resolution Subject: Request for a transportation subsidy from the Whapmagoostui First Nation

Whereas the Whapmagoostui First Nation is situated within the 55th parallel and the cost of living is exorbitantly high and is only accessible by airplane or barge;

Whereas all perishable goods and non -perishable goods are transported by airplane on a weekly basis;

Whereas all major purchases made by the WFN community members such as construction material, trucks and other vehicles are transported by barge from Wemindji to Whapmagoostui;

Whereas the average transportation costs for a vehicle is currently 2,500.00 per person;

Whereas the Whapmagoostui First Nation members request that the Cree Nation Government consider granting a transportation subsidy to offset the high cost of living in Whapmagoostui;

Resolved:

That at delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 44th/41st Annual General Assembly hereby agree to the consideration of a granting of a transportation subsidy to the Whapmagoostui First Nation members subject to a study on the actual transportation costs which assist in determining the subsidy amount;

That the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 44th/41st Annual General Assembly further mandate the Executive Director to do all things to give effect to the foregoing.