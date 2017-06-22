People’s Choice: Eeyou Istchee’s candidates for Grand Chief and Deputy Grand Chief

It’s election time again for the Cree Nation Government’s top positions. This year will see a new Grand Chief and Deputy Grand Chief elected. Advance polls are on July 5 and election day is July 12 to decide which one of the hopeful candidates will lead the CNG. Grand Chief candidates include Abel Bosum, Darlene Cheechoo, Ashley Iserhoff, Rodney Mark and Richard Shecapio. Candidates running to be our next Deputy Grand Chief are Mandy Gull, John Matoush and Reggie D. Neeposh.

For this election the Nation sent the same six questions to every candidate to answer as they wished. We felt this would be fair to everyone running. There is more than likely a lot more that the candidates would like to express than only their answers to our six questions. They will have time to do so before the election is over.

Four of the five candidates for Grand Chief sent their responses in time for this issue, as did all three candidates for Deputy Chief.

The Cree Radio Network, along with Cree CBC North, will host a Grand Chief’s debate July 4 from 7-9 pm. The debate will also be livestreamed. Details will be available on the Cree Radio Network website and Facebook page.

Good luck to all candidates.

Abel Bosum

1) What makes you the best candidate for Grand Chief?

Whether I am the best candidate for Grand Chief or not is not for me to say. I can only tell people what I believe in, and what I would do if I were given the privilege of serving the Cree people as Grand Chief. My life’s work has centred on developing respectful relationships yet fighting against the injustices our people have experienced. That is in the fabric of who I am. It is who I will always be. It will be up to the people to decide if I am the candidate they envision as the next Grand Chief.

2) What is your position on the Cree Constitution and Governance?



When I look back at the last 40 years of Cree struggles and the agreements that have come out of that long struggle, what is remarkable to see is how the Cree Nation has reshaped our story from one of oppression to one of sovereignty.

We are taking back control, writing our own future and blazing a trail for Indigenous Peoples around the world. We are recapturing what was lost during several hundred years of colonization and exploitation by European powers. We are recapturing our status as a Nation with our own laws. The Governance Agreement gives power back to our people and gives us control over how we want our communities to be governed.

It is time for our people, and our leaders at the local level, to come together to continue to move us forward. It is now time for us to seize yet another historic opportunity for the Cree Nation of Eeyou Istchee to advance the cause of Indigenous rights and the cause of Indigenous nation-building. For me, this Governance Agreement is a further step in the very special history of the Cree Nation.

We have built upon the strength of our treaty – the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement. The New Relationship Agreement with Quebec (the “Paix des Braves”) was built upon our treaty. The New Relationship Agreement with Canada built upon that agreement. Then, further building on these, we signed the Governance Agreement with Quebec, followed by the Governance Agreement with Canada. We have gradually put into place all the building blocks of a strong Cree Nation.

The Cree Nation continues to move forward and all of our major agreements have brought us greater autonomy. A key issue which we must all look at is how we will reshape our constitution once we have brought it home. It is our local people who will decide the next steps in the continued development of our constitution and how we may wish to change the way we govern ourselves. This will be a key to our future development as a Nation.

3) What do you think is lacking most in the Cree communities and how would you address it?



One of the major initiatives for our communities must be to address our housing shortage. Our communities are in a state of crisis with respect to the adequate numbers of affordable and suitable housing units. I am convinced that the absence of sufficient housing units is directly related to many health-related issues as well as social issues that our people face. Ensuring suitable housing for our people is the key to laying the groundwork for success in all areas of community life. This must become a priority for the Cree Nation.

The fortunate thing is that we are not starting at the very beginning. The Cree Nation Government has already begun carrying out work to develop a housing model adapted to the needs of our communities and for our people. We will build on the work done to date to develop a Cree-made approach to our housing shortfall and implement that approach immediately. It will be the key to successes in so many other areas.

The Cree Nation must make substantial investments in housing and I believe the best way to do this is to support individuals and ensure that sufficient grants are provided to make new housing affordable for all.

As Grand Chief, I will promote the establishment of a Special Housing Fund of $100 million to accelerate the development of a private housing market in our communities.

In addition, we will need to support our communities to improve the existing housing. A substantial investment is urgently required to renovate housing in the communities. I will propose a commitment of more than $10 million annually just for community housing renovations.

I am confident that by making housing a top priority that, together, working with all our communities, we can address the serious housing shortage.

4) What program(s) administered by the Cree Nation Government needs more funding? Are there any programs where the CNG could allocate less funding?



Over the last few years, one of the top priorities in my work for the Cree Nation has been on capacity building. We need to ensure our youth and future generations are prepared to enter into every employment sector and to do so will require obtaining professional, administrative, technical and skilled labour training.

To realize such a vision requires that we have the human resources to carry that vision forward for the benefit of our people, our communities, our Cree Nation, and in reality, for the future generations of Crees. We must do whatever is needed to make this happen. Building our Eeyou workforce must be made a priority.

We need to invest in a new Cree Jobs Initiative to support the engagement of our youth in internships, apprenticeships and new job placement opportunities, which is achievable by working with our local and regional entities as well as the private sector throughout the territory. This will require extending subsidies to employers and to provide increased training opportunities. The Cree Nation Government will need to increase funding for these purposes.

Supporting local Cree businesses must be the focus for the next several years as we know that the employment within our local governments and within our Cree entities will not continue to grow at the pace we have seen in the past.

We will expand the Cree Entrepreneurship Program to ensure that barriers to developing and expanding new business opportunities are eliminated.

All community members and local administrators have recognized the need to have a “Cree Nation Paving and Landscaping Program”. As Grand Chief, I will promote the establishment of this new program, which will require a commitment in excess of $100 million over the next five years.

I know that many communities have also expressed the need for a “Community Parks and Playground Program”, which I will support as an extension of the Community Centres Program currently in place.

I am sure people will ask where the funds will come from to do these things.

Funding from the new Governance Agreement will be available for some of these costs and can be prioritized for these purposes. In addition, the Cree Nation Trust will be requested to set aside special funds to accelerate housing and paving initiatives. A number of the JBNQA obligations have been fulfilled over the first 10 years, as required by our New Relationship Agreement with Canada, and we now have the capacity to retarget funding to new initiatives.

Finally, we project continued funding escalation from the Paix des Braves which for 2017-18 reached a record high of $96,711,237 as new mining projects are brought into commercial production. These additional funds can also be earmarked for these new initiatives.

The point I wish to stress is that we have the ability to creatively take on new and important initiatives for the Cree Nation with the financial resources we have available to us and we can, together, address the most urgent needs of our communities and our people.

5) Name an accomplishment that you were part of in a Cree community, Cree organization or in the Cree Nation as a whole in the past four years that made you proud.

The proudest moment of my entire career was when the families of Ouje-Bougoumou opened the doors for the first time to their new homes.

The people of Ouje-Bougoumou had been forcibly relocated from seven different villages to make room for mining development. My people were reduced to living in shacks on the side of the highways around Chibougamau. We were viewed as being in the way of development. From 1984 to 1998, while I was Chief of the Ouje-Bougoumou Cree Nation, our people waged a long struggle to have our right to a permanent village recognized. Although many people thought that what we were trying to do was impossible, we fought on. After we secured agreements with both Quebec and Canada, we built our new village. That village went on to win many awards for its creativity and innovation, including an award from the United Nations.

But it was the impact on the people that touched me the most. And that has been what has motivated me and guided me in my work ever since.

6) Name three things you hope to accomplish during your term and why they are important.

Over the years, I believe that one of the strengths of the Cree Nation, and what has contributed to such remarkable success in our struggles to achieve recognition of our rights, has been our unity. We must make sure that our Cree unity is strengthened and nurtured so that as we enter the next chapter of our history we will do so with confidence and optimism knowing that, as a united people, there is nothing we cannot accomplish.

It is for this reason, that my campaign theme is Chiiyaanuu. Going forward, whatever we do, Chiiyaanuu, we must do together.

The struggles, the challenges and the hard work of the last 40 years has been about improving the lives of our communities and building the capacity of our people. It is time now to bring the benefits home so that our people at the community level see what this has all meant for their prosperity, their health and their security.

Based on these guiding principles and themes I hope to:

Implement a Cree Nation housing program to address the housing shortage in the communities.

Increase our efforts in implementing an effective approach to capacity building, with a particular focus on our youth.

Develop and implement a Cree Jobs Strategy to ensure the financial stability of our people, families and communities.

I hope to accomplish these and many other issues if my candidacy results in the Cree people asking me to serve them as their Grand Chief. I would invite everyone to see my full platform on my website at abelbosum.com.

Ashley Iserhoff

1) What makes you the best candidate for Grand Chief?

I was raised in a home where we were nurtured and cared for. Our parents showed us what leaders do, to take time to listen, to understand, and be there to show support. Many know we faced a challenge in 1987, I remember our parents showing us no matter how hard it was – we do not give up. This teaching is still in me, it will never disappear.

Since I was 13, I worked with many leaders, both young and old, in youth leadership, then went on to local Council and Deputy Chief. In 2005 and 2009, I was elected as Deputy Grand Chief. Today, I am well aware of where we stand as a Nation, but I am also mindful of the issues that are affecting our people.

I’ve always been a believer, a people builder, an encourager, a person who leads life by example and most importantly a leader who is transparent with no hidden agenda.

2) What is your position on the Cree Constitution and Governance?

When I was Deputy Grand Chief, we reviewed the proposed New Relationship Agreement. The Cree People were aware of negotiations and discussions that we had with Canada. We travelled throughout Eeyou Istchee with the proposed agreement for consultation, to review and it was subsequently approved by the Cree Nation.

Being a signatory to that agreement in 2008, I saw the potential of the Cree Nation taking the important role of governing Eeyou Istchee and implementing the JBNQA.

The Cree Constitution and Governance is an important milestone and opportunity for the Cree Nation.

Between 2009 to 2012, there were a series of consultations to draft a Cree Constitution. We visited the young people in schools, met with Elders, the women and men in various sessions and a lot of ideas were given. Sadly, I didn’t see it reflected in the proposed Constitution. However, in order for things to move we can proceed in signing the agreement, there will always be opportunities where things can be improved.

3) What do you think is lacking most in the Cree communities and how would you address it?

I think trust is lacking in many different forms. I’ve always believed elected officials are servants of the people, and I know many look to leaders for direction. Thus, a leader must be open to listen, to understand and address the peoples concerns, rather than it being the other way round. When a policy is developed, there are impacts in our communities and institutions/organizations, I seem to see CNG almost becoming too bureaucratic when it comes to program dollars for various initiatives for our communities. In 2008, this was a concern I heard repeatedly in the consultations: don’t make the CNG like “Indian Affairs”. I think listening to suggestions of the people and coming up with the Peoples Agenda would be important for me.

Working with local Chiefs and Councils, improve and increase the services of our Police and Justice, work with various stakeholders, such as the Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay and the Cree School Board, would be inevitable.

4) What program(s) administered by the Cree Nation Government needs more funding? Are there any programs where the CNG could allocate less funding?

Hydro development was announced in the early 1970s, and the ones who spoke of our livelihood, our hunters entered the courtrooms to speak for us and future generations were our Elders and our hunters. Today, I keep hearing how they’re still finding it hard to access or receive support.

I always believe that there are many who want to continue traditional pursuits and we must find innovative ways to help our hunters, so they can pass on the knowledge to our younger generations. Knowing who you are as a Cree, speaking your language, practicing the way of life makes you who you are. We must find better ways to support the Cree way of life; lives can be restored out on the land.

When it comes to allocating less funding, it would definitely be in the way we use consultants. It seems we listen to them more than we do to our own people. I still find this unacceptable. We have a lot of educated Cree who can assume the many roles that consultants have today. Why not give our people that opportunity?

5) Name an accomplishment that you were part of in a Cree community, Cree organization or in the Cree Nation as a whole in the past four years that made you proud.

I’ve always believed accomplishments are always of the Cree Nation, not individually, however it’s a collective effort. I was raised to encourage others to contribute to improve the many challenges we face. Currently, I’m in public administration as a director with a team of stakeholders, we are addressing the mental care for young people to receive help within 72 hours to see a professional or a community life coach. It’s to help the system that’s in place today.

6) Name three things you hope to accomplish during your term and why they are important.

It might be ambitious, but everyone morning when I wake up, I think of my young nephew William and my niece Legend, that they will be able to attend school free from the challenges of today, they will plan out their future and not lose sight of it, because we will all be there to cheer our children on, where there will be no housing backlogs, better health, having sustainable and long term employment. Where Eeyou Istchee continues to give us great strength and we find a balance in ensuring future generations have access to the land and water like we do today. Development must be done at a pace where damage cannot compromise our way of life. It has sustained us for thousands of years.

Rodney Mark

1) What makes you the best candidate for Grand Chief or Deputy Grand Chief?

Leadership is about bringing people together to develop a common vision, to facilitate the best thinking in order to make the best decisions for the best outcome. A team approach to leadership has always been my preference, and I intend to continue this approach if elected as Grand Chief.

2) What is your position on the Cree Constitution and Governance?

I am 100% behind this great opportunity for the Cree Nation. It is especially important at the community level. Stable and consistent funding enables each Chief and Council to engage all their citizens in the process of developing a long-term community plan. This is the best time to be Chief and sit on the Council or to be in senior management, as this will empower the administration to plan and most importantly to implement their plans.

3) What do you think is lacking most in the Cree communities and how would you address it?

Currently what is lacking is cooperation and collaboration with different entities at the local and regional level. We need to develop partnership agreements on specific issues, such as diabetes and chronic disease, with the Cree Health Board, the low graduation rate with Cree School Board and prevention programs with Cree Nation Government.

4) What program(s) administered by the Cree Nation Government needs more funding? Are there any programs where the CNG could allocate less funding?

We need to put more funding in youth and recreation programs. However, I would like to see these programs use a more integrated approach by collaborating with community-wide initiatives to promote healthy eating and physical activities, the importance of traditional practices and prevention programs.

5) Name an accomplishment that you were part of in a Cree community, Cree organization or in the Cree Nation as a whole in the past four years that made you proud.

I am very happy you asked this question, as this gives me an opportunity to thank the Grand Chief Mathew Coon Come for giving me the opportunity to chair the Special Assembly, which took place in Chisasibi on Wildlife Habitats and Natural Resources. As a result of this Special Assembly, a comprehensive research project is taking place in the coastal communities on eelgrass.

6) Name three things you hope to accomplish during your term and why they are important.

As the Deputy Chief and Chief of the Cree Nation of Wemindji, I was part of developing and implementing both three-year and five-year community action plans. This was achieved using a team approach. Therefore, it would only be natural for me, as Grand Chief, to develop and implement a 10-year Cree Nation Action Plan. Why? Why? Why?

Health: 25% of our adult population has diabetes, and, if nothing is done in 15 years, it is predicted to reach 40%;

Education: 9.9 % graduation rate, 64.6% retention rate, 27.65% secondary absenteeism rate, 18.7% elementary absenteeism rate, and only 42% of students who make it to Secondary V are likely to graduate;

Recreation: healthy development of our children and our people.

Richard Shecapio

1) What makes you the best candidate for Grand Chief?

There is a wind of change in Eeyou Istchee, I have felt that wind and I am listening to the voices it carries. We need leadership that takes its direction from the people – that engages with our population, understands their interests and their worries and integrates these voices into the decision-making, planning and carrying out of our mandates as leaders. This is the approach to leadership I have always taken, and this is the way I intend to lead the Cree Nation Government, if I am elected.

I know we work best when we work together with a collective approach. This has always been my approach and an approach that I believe in. I see a Grand Chief’s role as harnessing the experience, talent and strengths of an entire team and an entire Nation towards the same goal of self-determination, unity and health. This collaborative approach to leadership requires experience, confidence, courage and humility. As Winston Churchill wisely said, “Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.”

To be elected Grand Chief is a tremendous responsibility. It requires a willingness to work extremely hard day after day. It also requires skills in negotiating, management and finance and the ability to operate and work in three different languages. I am fluent in Cree, English and French, and have spent most of my adult life learning and gaining experience in negotiating and managing teams. And thanks to the strong examples of many people I worked with in the past and present, I have learned to work hard and not to shy away from a difficult goal or project. Most importantly, I learned the virtue of living a life firmly grounded in family and dedicated to our loved ones.

I honour the great work of our prior Grand Chiefs and their dedication to advancing the self-governance and well-being of the Crees of Eeyou Istchee. Because of their work, we have become leaders and trailblazers for Indigenous rights across Canada and the world. Now the time has come for a new generation of leaders to take over the reigns, and to harness this history, with the wisdom of our Elders and the confidence and energy of our youth. We need to keep moving forward in a way that is inclusive and doesn’t lose sight of our biggest asset – our strength as a Nation united.

2) What is your position on the Cree Constitution and Governance?

When the draft Cree Constitution and the Cree-Canada Governance Agreement were first presented to the Cree Chiefs, I initially shared many of the same concerns of other Crees, particularly around issues of taxation and Own-Source-Revenue. To ensure the Cree Nation of Mistissini understood the full implications of these documents and agreed with the approach, our Council embarked on an intense review of every chapter and provision, and we explained the documents using various approaches to our membership, listened to their concerns and brought these concerns back to the Cree Nation Government.

I now support both the Cree Constitution and the Cree-Canada Governance Agreement. They move the Cree Nation towards greater self-governance, and recognize Cree authority over matters such as culture, language, taxation and matrimonial property. Through the Cree Constitution, we will govern ourselves and make decisions internally about how we operate as a Nation, without the intervention and control of the federal government.

However, I never agreed with the process for how these documents were negotiated and how our communities would be consulted. Unfortunately, there was too little consultation too late. In the early stages of negotiations, there was lack of opportunity for the Chiefs and Councils or the membership to voice concerns that could be brought back to the negotiating table. The texts of the documents were presented without any openness to change. This is the opposite of a team-approach and the opposite of Cree values. If elected, I commit to always ensuring the Chiefs and Councils are included and consulted when important agreements and documents are being discussed, especially if they involve issues of jurisdiction and the distribution of powers between the Cree Nation Government and the Cree communities.

Moving forward, the Cree Constitution will be in Cree hands, and I see this as an opportunity for the Chiefs and Councils work with the Cree Nation Government to strengthen our Cree Constitution to ensure it takes into consideration important Cree values.

3) What do you think is lacking most in the Cree communities and how would you address it?

Every Cree community is in dire need for more and better housing in Eeyou Istchee. I would work hard to attract entities such as the Board of Compensation and the James Bay Eeyou Corporation to invest Cree funds towards housing. I would explore the creation of a Rent-to-Own Revolving Fund to promote and facilitate home ownership for our people. I would also work hard to find ways to introduce and support real estate opportunities for developers who are willing and ready to build and sell homes that are affordable for our people. Some Cree communities have been very successful in managing their Private Home Ownership programs and we must recognize their accomplishments and use their success to assist other Cree communities on the implementation of their programs.

4) What program(s) administered by the Cree Nation Government needs more funding? Are there any programs where the CNG could allocate less funding?

As the Cree Nation continues to grow, it is essential we place sufficient emphasis on having the infrastructure and the housing in place to support this growth. Only with proper support, services and infrastructure can our growth be properly sustained and successful. Therefore, I believe the challenge for the Cree Nation Government is to find ways to increase its funding in areas such as housing and infrastructure projects, including community paving. These types of projects require significant investments, and it is imperative to direct these opportunities towards Cree owned companies so they too can continue to build their workforce and grow their respective companies.

We need to evaluate the levels of funding the Cree Nation Government provides to groups – such as Cree Nation Youth Council, Cree Women’s Association, and Regional Elders Council – to ensure these groups have adequate funding to carry out their mandates and contribute to have a collective voice. My plan is to make sure that all parts of our population are involved in building our Nation together.

Of course, when you increase funding in certain areas, you must find that money from somewhere. It would be interesting to see how much money could be saved on the use of external consultants. Much of the amounts involved could be made up from creating greater efficiencies in the present structure and functioning of the Cree Nation Government.

5) Name an accomplishment that you were part of in a Cree community, Cree organization or in the Cree Nation as a whole in the past four years that made you proud.

As Chief of the Cree Nation of Mistissini for the last seven years, I have been honoured to be involved in many important accomplishments and projects realized in Mistissini. Some of the accomplishments I am proud of are:

Mistissini’s opposition to uranium mining in Eeyou Istchee, which led to a halt of Strateco’s proposed advanced exploration project, a moratorium on uranium mining in Quebec, followed by the refusal by Quebec to grant the authorization to proceed. Mistissini continues to be involved as interveners on the legal proceedings instituted by Strateco against Quebec.

Mistissini’s participation on the development and construction of Stornoway’s Renard Diamond Mine, which is the first diamond in Quebec and situated in Eeyou Istchee.

Finalizing the settlement agreement between the Cree Nation of Mistissini and Quebec Government on the Mistissini/Ouje-Bougoumou land transfer. The collaboration and support from our people allowed another Cree community to have the same recognition as the other Cree communities.

Mistissini’s recent takeover of the operations and management of the AMW Wildlife Reserve, which was operated by Sépaq for many years.

Realization of numerous infrastructure and alternative housing projects in Mistissini, such as: Construction of the New Youth Centre Construction of the Mistissini Bridge Construction of the Commercial / Office Complex Investment into a Pre-fab Housing Plant

Introduction to Real Estate approach as alternative solutions to increase housing in Mistissini

Numerous investments and projects to support Cree employment and entrepreneurship: Creation of the Mistissini Opportunity Fund (fund that supports business start-ups or expansions), and the creation of Home Improvement Program for private homeowners. Mistissini’s participation in the extension of Highway 167 North project, which provided opportunities for Cree companies to participate using a collective approach.



6) Name three things you hope to accomplish during your term and why they are important.

My priority would be developing a strategic plan together with the involvement of all Cree Chiefs to set the direction for the CNG for the next four years. It is imperative to embark on this journey together as they know first hand the issues that require immediate attention from their respective communities. This process would include reviewing AGA resolutions to ensure there is movement and action on matters raised by our people.

Another priority that was always important for me is to ensure Cree priority on opportunities related to contracts and employment. We need to work together with other Cree entities in finding solutions to make sure these opportunities are geared towards our people. This same approach is required also in the service delivery we provide for our people in sectors such as education and health.

As mentioned earlier, another important priority is housing. I would work hard to put in place the possible housing solutions I previously talked about in question three. Some communities have worked hard on developing project plans geared towards housing, and I would encourage and support their initiatives. Their business ideas would certainly be part in addressing our housing situation in the Cree Nation.

DEPUTY GRAND CHIEF

Mandy Gull

1) What makes you the best candidate for Deputy Grand Chief?

First of all, I have to thank the nominators for their trust in me as a candidate. It is a pleasure to receive support from every community. I think there a few things that set me apart from the other candidates but I will touch on the three main points.

The first being my background in politics. I am the only candidate to have the unique experience of working alongside our former Chief Paul Gull when he was Chief and Deputy Grand Chief as his administrative arm. As the Deputy Chief and the CNG representative for Waswanipi, I am aware of the present, up-to-date issues that are going on at the Cree political table. That is my advantage – I understand the internal mechanisms on the administrative and discussion on the political side.

With so much of my early work experience being in the domain of Cree politics I guess it inspired me to study it. So the second point would be my education. I studied at Concordia University where I graduated with two bachelor’s degrees: one in Political Science and a second one in Public Affairs and Policy Studies. I think my experience and my education have created a strong foundation for me to take on this role.

The third advantage is that I am a newer candidate, which is a strength because I bring the perspective of change to this process. Knowing how to create collaboration and discussion when bringing in new ideas something that is needed when managing change. As a candidate I am promoting the idea of new vision for the Cree Nation so this is something that I think will be my strength.

2) What is your position on the Cree Constitution and Governance?

Our leadership has worked diligently to advance the Cree position and I respect their work. It’s tough being a politician as your position should be that of those you represent. My community had many questions and in the end chose to move forward so I had to carry out their wishes. I hope that whoever takes over the lead on this file really takes the time to build up and develop the document further with input from the community level.

3) What do you think is lacking most in the Cree communities and how would you address it?

Each community has their own specific needs, some I know of, but I am interested in learning more from them. Right now what I see affecting us as a Nation is that we need to take advantage of is our post-secondary graduates. We spend Cree money investing into these students and I see many of them struggling to find employment after completing their programs. Cree entities should be fighting over them! Getting our people to bring back their new skills and knowledge is a must. I hope to really encourage and open dialogue with our entities for a regional HR plan to know where employment opportunities will be and getting students to come for internships and summer employment. We need to attract students and make sure they come home. I don’t want to see them go elsewhere. They are the true builders of our Cree Nation. We need to provide the local level and entities with funding to attract and retain them to work for the Cree Nation.

4) What program(s) administered by the Cree Nation Government needs more funding? Are there any programs where the CNG could allocate less funding?

The CNG budget process is an interesting one every year. Our communities do a great job with the local director general and treasurers planning for spending. In terms of our regional projects and entities that we contribute to, my question is on transparency and accountability. We need to review reporting on spending and their projects to really evaluate how we spend our Cree money. Some organizations receive the same funding year after year, but are we holding them accountable for the spending? As a government we are responsible to our members to keep them informed of the way we spend and invest – a big part of that is through reporting and providing access to the financial information.

5) Name an accomplishment that you were part of in a Cree community, Cree organization or in the Cree Nation as a whole in the past four years that made you proud.

My passion was really working on environmental protection. Our fight to protect the Broadback and getting our members, other communities and Quebecers to understand the importance of this file is really something great to be part of. I am so proud to be Cree. We have direct access to governments, a great deal of savings and investments, access to a beautiful land base, we use our Cree language and practice Cree culture. These factors are all reasons why we should protect our traditional territories – the land is the reason why we are who we are. There are many other First Nations that do not have the same advantage so protecting the land is protecting the Cree way of life. The Broadback file has taken me across Canada, to the US and recently to England. Speaking on behalf of this forest has truly been an honour and privilege for me. I take the trust of our tallyman and Elders to heart so I will always cherish that.

I also had the opportunity to work on a mining file with duties that ranged from negotiation for the community, consultation with the tallyman, creation of companies to access contracts and the creation of over 30 new employment positions. It was a pleasure to work with my council in helping our members with employment. It was also challenging because mining is the only domain in which the Cree are not protected by legislation by the provincial government. We deal with each project in our territory on a case-by-case basis. This is where dialogue is needed to really work with the Quebec government to establish a protocol and process that is more inclusive to Cree communities and protection when projects pop up. This is probably where the CNG can invest more funding – to really provide support and information to communities. They are the key to providing regional information on training to really understand mining and their impacts.

6) Name three things you hope to accomplish during your term and why they are important.

The role of a good Deputy is to sit with the leadership and clearly understand where they want to go with their term, hold them to it, and support them to achieve it. Their role is to keep everyone on the path they set out but also be flexible enough to know how to support them when things change but always keeping the same end goal in mind. Both the Grand Chief and Deputy Grand Chief need to make sure we understand the mandate assigned to us by the members and get the team to implement that direction through the council board members and the CNG administration. I see myself as a member of the team that works to open communication and dialogue between the regional government and the communities themselves. I think it’s one of my strengths.

Of course, I have a few ideas that I would like to see be carried out, and if the council board members supported them then I would gladly push the file. I see the need for a Cree Nation strategic plan developed by the communities. Can we really say where we want to be at in 20 years as a Nation? Does every community know it? We are trying to build a rapidly growing Nation that is heading towards self-government and what we need is a clear plan that is created with the input of the people. This is important to measure our successes and contribute to the regional and local levels working together.

Of course, when you have the opportunity to have influence to a cause I would have to say personal commitment would be supporting patients in their battles against cancer. We need to really examine the increase of cancer rates throughout Eeyou Istchee. I am often touched by how families support each other. I met a lady from Eastmain who had so much positive support that I believe it helped her with her recovery. Also the amount of support for a young boy from Waswanipi and Mistissini who battled cancer moved me. I saw their health journey and I think that really contributes to overcoming this disease. We as a Nation need to stand with those who have won their battles and celebrate and remember those that have gone on. We need information and support for them and their families.

I follow the John C. Maxwell philosophy of “Great leadership is not about advancing yourself but about advancing your team.” So long as I am there to serve and support then the duty is accomplished if our Nation elects me to the position. I have to say I’m touched by the support and positive comments from across Eeyou Istchee. I’ll be using my Facebook account to announce my campaign platform and the dates for visits the communities. I will be hosting “Coffee With The Candidate” nights. Please come by and have a coffee and muffin with me and say hello.

Lastly, I have to extend my best wishes the other candidates. Thank you to the Nation for providing this space to all the candidates to connect to the members in this extremely short and challenging campaign period. It is such a pleasure to share a few of my platform points and please visit my Facebook page for more details or meet me in person to ask questions.

John Matoush

1) What makes you the best candidate for Deputy Grand Chief?

First, I acknowledge our Creator for his continued presence and guidance in my life and family.

As one of the candidates for Deputy Grand Chief, I am a person who welcomes new challenges, is eager to learn new things and take responsibility.

Being a husband to my wife Anita-Rose Sealhunter with six children is truly a blessing! This family life teaches us to have strong family values and respect for others, this life makes me the person I am today. I am a leader who is very open-minded, very respectful to others, humble and courageous when needed. I do not accept that it cannot be done as I have shown in the past with some of the challenges I overcame as an individual working with and for our members.

I bring a strong sense of direction and commitment to succeed in what challenges we continue to face; I enjoy working with other people, other organizations and believe in having strong network and partnerships.

I have gained over the years serving in the capacities as Youth Grand Chief/Chairperson of Cree Nation Youth Council, Council/Board Member for the Grand Council of the Crees of Eeyou Istchee, Band Councillor for my Community of Mistissini and finally Deputy Chief of Mistissini. These 10-plus years in politics have allowed me to learn and confidently prepare me for this aspiration I have, to be your Deputy Grand Chief.

2) What is your position on the Cree Constitution and Governance?

As part of a growing Nation and self-government, it is important to have our own Cree Constitution that is inclusive in all sectors of our Cree Nation and Governance. Our constitution, which is a living document that provides guidance in our governance as a Nation, is vital in our progress.

The Cree Constitution identifies the various jurisdictional powers and authority the Cree First Nations and Cree Nation Government can make laws over Category 1A lands. With the Cree assuming control and enforcement of the laws, it is a positive step towards the self-governance. In any governance responsibility, it is crucial to ensure the land and people are at the forefront as we move forward with our growth and development.

The Cree Constitution, approved by all Cree communities, is a strong statement that we are more than capable of managing our own affairs and relations as a growing Nation. I fully support the Cree Constitution and am ready to continue to build on the mechanisms of how the Cree Constitution and Cree Governance will work. As we move with our constitution, our governance agreement will learn as we go, we will have to make amendments that will strengthen as we evolve as a Nation. I believe, in having an inclusive constitution will continue to assert our Cree way of life, our Cree Nation’s growth and aspiration for today and for future generations.

3) What do you think is lacking most in the Cree communities and how would you address it?

There are several things that come to mind and one of the main areas we lack is communication between our members and the leadership. As a leader with a major responsibility and undertaking of the many on-going files and issues we tackle, it is important to ensure that our communication with our people remain open and find ways to continue providing up-to-date information and understanding on one another. This includes ensuring consultation and information sessions are provided as an opportunity for our people to share their input and contribute as we continue working for a vibrant Cree Nation.

4) What program(s) administered by the Cree Nation Government needs more funding? Are there any programs where the CNG could allocate less funding?

I realize many of the programs will continue to be implemented and developed as needed based on the interests of the communities. The responsibility and financial funding envelopment is an exercise that needs to happen to look at funding opportunities and changes to be made, this approach will allow for long-term planning in the various sectors.

I have always been keen on addressing our housing backlog, with the Cree Governance Agreement and Constitution. The Cree Governance Agreement, in the process of cabinet approval, will allow us to look at more long-term plans and help address our housing needs.

I will also work closely with the communities, through their administrations as we have our directors’ and treasurers’ meetings that look closely at what situations and needs each community faces.

It is also important and I will work with our Cree organizations – like the Cree Regional Trappers’ Association, Cree Outfitting Tourism Association, Cree Native Arts and Crafts Association, Cree Women of Eeyou Istchee Association, Cree Nation Youth Council, James Bay Cree Communications Society, Eeyou Communication Network, Eeyou Istchee Sports and Recreation to name a few. All of these are important organizations making up our Nation and its support service delivery they provide.

So really at this point, it is difficult to say which program would receive less funding without carrying out an extensive planning exercise. This is one of the areas if elected I would ensure to be carried out, my vision and goals as a leader will also work in line with our next Grand Chief’s vision and goals along with members of the Cree Nation Government and our Communities, as well as Chiefs and elected officials (including Chairs of the Cree Board of Health and Social Services, Cree School Board and other organizations).

5) Name an accomplishment that you were part of in a Cree community, Cree organization or in the Cree Nation as a whole in the past four years that made you proud?

As an individual pursuing to lead people, seeking the challenge for public office and successfully being entrusted the confidence and support to serve people is an honour and privilege. I am truly thankful and humbled. Having served as a Youth Chief, Youth Grand Chief, Band Councillor, Deputy Chief, Council/Board Member for the Grand Council of the Crees/Cree Regional Authority, much of this came from my aspiration and compassion to continue to make things happen by working together, I am eager to continue to learn and gain knowledge, wisdom and experience in my aspiration to serve you as your Deputy Grand Chief.

Having worked as a project leader and later leading the Cree Nation Youth Council as Youth Grand Chief, some achievements we have done for the youth and our people:

Planned and successfully implemented:

The first Regional Youth Winter Journey “1999 Journey through the Heart of Eeyou/Eenou Istchee, Bring our People Home”

Purpose: to raise funds for a hemo-dialysis for our people that needed the service; amount raised, over $500,000.

Successfully negotiated and signed the first Cree Regional Youth Investment Funding Agreement between the Cree Nation Youth Council and the Quebec provincial government under Premier Jean Charest.

Cree Nation of Mistissini:

Successfully negotiated and signed an Impact Benefit Agreement known as “Mecheshoo Agreement” with Grand Council of the Crees, Cree Nation of Mistissini and Stornoway Diamonds.

Successfully completed the Mistissini Bridge Project.

Successfully negotiated and reached the agreement on the Mistissini–Ouje-Bougoumou Land Transfer.

Successfully won the fight against Uranium Development in the Otish Mountains with the support of the Grand Council of the Crees and many partners throughout the province and national level.

Many of these achievements stem from working together. I believe by working together for a common goal strengthens our network and communication.

6) Name three things you hope to accomplish during your term and why they are important.

Hmm, this is an interesting question, as a large population and the dynamics we have along with the any issues we continuously tackle, listing only three things is difficult as there are many other areas we can list.

Within a term in office, there is much work needed and am eager to work on some of the things are important to tackle, Housing is one the files we as a Cree Nation Government will have to address, having a comprehensive housing plan will help of key players and partners will work towards addressing the housing issues we currently face, if we can revisit the housing plans we have and work on longer term housing plans I believe this will help our communities to advance in addressing our housing situation and issue. This is one area I see the Cree Nation Government along with other partners needed to get involved sit down and work towards a much more long-term housing programming for our Nation.

Another area is to continue with Education and Training of our people to enter in the workforce in the opportunities we have, this will help address our high unemployment rate. It is important to work with Cree School Board, Cree Board of Health and Social Services and our business community to realize the potential we have.

As a thriving Cree Nation, it is also important to keep our Cree way of life strong, this part of our being is important, and I believe we should continue to ensure continued support is provided to our people that continue to practice our way of life. This will also help strengthen our families, healing, rejuvenation of the mind and soul and has always being one of the significant elements to our Cree way of life. It is important for our Nation’s Social and Economic Growth.

Reggie Neeposh

1) What makes you the best candidate for Deputy Grand Chief?

I would prefer to talk about the qualities required to become an effective Deputy Grand Chief. Anyone seeking office as a leadership role within the Cree Nation should be a proven leader. This candidate should have a record of knowing how to get things done and not being afraid to take action on important issues. The candidate’s background should demonstrate that his or her background provides the candidate with the experience to undertake a wide range of challenges and see them through to a successful conclusion.

On a personal level, a candidate for Deputy Grand Chief should set an example in his personal life and be a role model for what a leader of the Cree Nation should be. That personal background should include an understanding of what it means to a respectful parent, as in my case, a devoted husband and father. That candidate should also understand from administrators of our Cree entities. The people will decide on July 12, which candidate they think best demonstrates these qualities.

2) What is your position on the Cree Constitution and Governance?



I fully support the new Governance Agreement and a Cree Constitution as it adds additional powers and responsibilities to our local governments. We are truly becoming self-governing Indigenous people. In order for this noble achievement to be fully realized, we need to provide additional support to our leaders, community members and especially our youth. We will need to guide them to obtain the necessary training and skills so they can govern the Cree Nation effectively and wisely. This is a remarkable opportunity and we must take full advantage of it.

3) What do you think is lacking most in the Cree communities and how would you address it?

There is no question in my mind that the most serious problems in our communities are related to the lack of adequate housing. This must become among the very top priorities of the Cree Nation. So how do we remedy this problem? I know for a fact that banks are willing to lend the money to Cree people in order to construct housing units. The Cree Nation Government must be fully engaged and involved in developing appropriate solutions, which build on this availability of funds for housing construction and put forward a Cree Nation plan for fixing this very serious problem.

4) What program(s) administered by the Cree Nation Government needs more funding? Are there any programs where the CNG could allocate less funding?

I believe that we need to do more to ensure that those groups who feel their voices are not being sufficiently heard are given all opportunities for that to happen. We also need to identify more creative ways to engage these groups in the life of the Cree Nation. In particular, I would like our Cree women to feel that their engagement is welcome. Our Cree women must have a voice in the affairs of the Nation, as they are important contributors to the building of the Cree Nation. The same is true for our Cree Nation Youth Council and Elders.

In the same vein, I fully support the continuing efforts on the part of the Cree Nation of Washaw Sibi and the MoCreebec Eeyou to pursue their visions of having distinct Cree villages where they can exercise their rights as a Cree people.

5) Name an accomplishment that you were part of in a Cree community, Cree organization or in the Cree Nation as a whole in the past four years that made you proud?

While I was Chief of the Ouje-Bougoumou Cree Nation, I had the privilege of presiding over the signing of Complementary Agreement #22 to the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement. This agreement formally brought Ouje-Bougoumou into the JBNQA having all the powers, duties and responsibilities of the other Cree communities. This event marked the culmination of decades of hard work and struggles on the part of the people of Ouje-Bougoumou to finally have a home of our own – a home that would not be subject to the whims of the mining companies that in the past had our previous villages forcibly relocated to make room for their activities. I was deeply touched by this historic ceremony and I was very happy to see that our people finally realized a very long held dream of coming home.

6) Name three things you hope to accomplish during your term and why they are important.

If I am selected by the people of the Cree Nation to serve them as Deputy Chief, I believe it is important to focus on those issues, those concerns and those initiatives, which are the most critical for the long-term health of the Cree Nation. Therefore, I would devote my energy to, first, tackle the housing crisis in our communities. Even though this is a very complex issue, the absence of enough housing units for our communities is directly related to many other problems and issues faced by our people. I believe we can take major steps to deal with our housing shortage, and I believe we can do so very quickly.

Secondly, I would focus on initiatives that would support our hunters and trappers. Our hunters and trappers are the true keepers of our Cree culture and language and I believe we, as a Cree Nation, should show our appreciation for their commitment to the Cree way of life by enhancing the programs and services that support them. Such initiatives would include measures to increase hunter and trapper revenues, and identifying economic development projects which are compatible with their continuing to practice the Cree way of life.

And thirdly, I would focus on our youth. It is absolutely essential that we involve our youth in the affairs of the Cree Nation that they will inherit. As our Cree leaders have stated for several years, if we are to realize the enormous opportunities, which are before us as a young Nation, we must ensure that our youth are prepared to carry on and take our Cree Nation to the next level. The future leaders of the Cree Nation are with us now, and they must be armed with all the knowledge and training that is required to truly manage and control the future of our communities, our Cree Nation and our region. To tackle this, we must do whatever it takes. It is really that important