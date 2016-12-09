Paul Martin launches Mistissini youth entrepreneurship program

Former prime minister Paul Martin was at Voyager Memorial High School in Mistissini November 25 to announce the launch of the Aboriginal Youth Entrepreneurship Program (AYEP). Voyager Memorial is the first school in the province to implement the AYEP, which is in its second year there.

AYEP is committed to closing the socio-economic gap between Indigenous peoples and other Canadians. Indigenous youth in the program are given the opportunity to get hands-on business experience and find new ways to thrive.

The program is designed to, “equip the youth with the tools to be leaders,” said Cree School Board Deputy Director Serge Béliveau. “It helps them find a pathway that is uniquely theirs, and look at school as a real-life opportunity.”

The program for Grade 11 students introduces Indigenous youth to opportunities in the business world and entrepreneurship. The curriculum is grounded in the requirements of provincial business programs but includes a large component of Indigenous focused content.

Students are encouraged to come up with a venture idea and work towards their goal while in the class. They’re instructed on pitching their idea and presenting it in a professional context.

“It doesn’t feel like a classroom, it’s more like an office and we’re all working together towards something,” said Mistissini AYEP teacher Melissa Smithman. “Over the course of the program we become more like a family.”

Participating students receive credits towards graduation, which is a big help for bright kids who don’t fit the mainstream mold of education.

“For students who don’t feel challenged by regular classes, it’s about building confidence and opening up their minds to a new world,” Smithman observed. “You can be your own boss, you can be a philanthropist, you can analyze market trends and think critically about what you’re doing and what you want to do next.”

And though the program is grounded in business, the incorporation of Indigenous practices, ethics and examples are paramount in its delivery. For example, the teachings of the seven grandfathers are incorporated into the discussion on business ethics, the medicine wheel is incorporated into the Strengths Weaknesses Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) business analysis, and every case study that students research is based on the example of Indigenous businesses. Additionally, the guest speakers welcomed by the class are all Indigenous entrepreneurs, many of whom hail from the local community.

The program seems to be rubbing off on the younger students too. “Though the program was introduced by the Martin Family Initiative, the community has really taken it and run with it,” said Smithman. “Just the other day a group of younger students scheduled a meeting with me because they want to start their own graphic design company. They’re already thinking ahead so that by the time they’re old enough to take the class, they’ll have their own business to work on.”

The CSB is now open to expanding the scope of the program to include governance. “While it gives the students confidence and skills to be the leaders of the future, expanding the focus to take it to a governance level would definitely benefit the community,” said Béliveau. “We’re really excited about the enthusiasm the program is creating in the students, and that it’s opening their eyes to a potential that is limitless.”

Christmas comes early: Surprise announcement of $32 million adult education centre in Mistissini

The provincial and federal governments in partnership with the Cree School Board will spend about $32 million to build a new adult education centre and 40 living units to house employees in Mistissini. The announcement came as a surprise to attendees of the launch of the Aboriginal Youth Entrepreneurship Program in Mistissini on November 25.

“The development of basic public infrastructure is an important asset for Indigenous communities,” said Louis-Hébert MP Joël Lightbound, who made the announcement. “The construction of an adult general education and vocational training centre in Mistissini is a prime example of the type of infrastructure that will help the Cree community of Mistissini support its education efforts.”

While the CSB is still in discussions with Mistissini Chief Richard Shecapio and the band council over specific course offerings, the goal is to serve community needs. This adult education centre will differ from the Sabtuan Regional Vocational Training Centre in Waswanipi, which specializes in construction-related training programs, by offering programs in health, administration and technology, as well as construction and technical training.

One of the goals of the new centre will be “to recover students who have fallen out of the system,” said CSB Director General Abraham Jolly.

“It is important to us that young people from First Nation and Inuit communities have access to education services that meet their specific needs and are consistent with their realities, in order to allow them to develop their enormous potential,” said Quebec Native Affairs Minister Geoffrey Kelley. “Today, as a result of our announcement of investments for the Cree School Board, we are increasing their chances of building a future that meets their aspirations, so that they can contribute most effectively to the development of their communities.”

The price tag for the centre alone is estimated at $16.7 million. The federal government will cover 75% of the costs, and Quebec will pick up 25%, as set out in the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement.

“Education is an important component for community development,” said Chief Shecapio. “This investment will certainly allow easier access to more vocational programs that will assist our members in the advancement and development of their skills. Our leadership will continuously work with the Cree School Board to deliver quality education and services to our people.”