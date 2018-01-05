The Nation’s Year in Review
Jan. 6, Quebec Premier announces the independent public inquiry into the treatment of Indigenous people by certain public services
Jan. 20, Wildlands League alleges De Beers failed to report properly on mercury levels surrounding Victor Mine near Attawapiskat
Feb. 3, CBHSSJB presented a study to the CNG demonstrating Crees are paying more for less at grocery stores
Feb. 17, Chibougamau’s Luc Michaud discovers Aboriginal DNA, tries to found Métis community
March 3, Kayleigh Spencer of Mistissini takes home the inaugural Miss Eenou/Eeyou crown
March 17, Neil Gunner repeats at the Festival Folifrets Baie-James annual cross-country snowmobile race
March 31, Cree-owned Rezolution Pictures’ Mohawk Girls nominated for three awards at the Canadian Screen Awards
April 14, Tony Blackned’s Walk of Hope ends in Waswanipi
April 28, The CNG responds to a Moose Cree motion supporting Canada and Ontario in land claim
May 12, The Cree Cultural Institute creates traveling exhibit titled Footprints: A Walk Through Generations
May 26, Quebec’s attempt to relocate a dwindling caribou herd from the Val-d’Or region to the Saint-Félicien zoo is met with opposition from First Nations and environmentalists
June 9, Eastmain’s Jamie and Cindy Moses, along with their daughter Joni, run a 10K in Ottawa for diabetes
June 23, Boxer Michael “Champ” Petawabano scores a victory in his first bout. The Nation takes home 10 awards at the QCNA awards gala
July 7, William MacLeod receives award from the Governor General for outstanding Indigenous leadership
July 21, The Nation says farewell to Matthew Coon Come after he declines to run for re-election as Grand Chief
Aug 4, The Cree Nation Governance Agreement is signed at a ceremony on Parliament Hill after 10 years of negotiation. Abel Bosum and Mandy Gull are elected as Grand Chief and Deputy Grand Chief.
Aug. 18, The Assembly of First Nations held its 37th Annual General Assembly in Regina
Sept. 1, Cree athlete Montana Kitchen discusses her struggles with depression and healing through sport
Sept. 15, UN committee on racism says there’s little change despite the new government The Nation profiles four Cree women leaders
Sept. 29, Protest over construction tendering in Cree communities results in two arrests.
Oct. 13, Robin’s Nest women’s shelter opens in Waswanipi
Oct. 27, Candy Gunner returns to Montreal with daughters Fatma and Aisha after years of legal struggle in Egypt
Nov. 10, Eeyou Istchee mourns the loss of a Waskaganish hunting party
Nov. 24, Congratulations to our former Eeyou editor, Brian Webb, on running a successful store in Chisasibi
Dec. 8, The Trudeau government announces it will support Bill C-262 calling for Canadian law to be in harmony with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples
Dec. 22, The Grand Council calls on the Cree Nation to do its part to protect the Leaf River woodland caribou herd