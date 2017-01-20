The Nation’s annual list of continuing education, colleges and universities

“Find a job you enjoy doing, and you will never work a day in your life,” or so the saying goes. But in reality, choosing a career is not always a clear-cut process. As people grow older and gain life experience, many develop new passions and skill sets or simply want to try something different.

It’s perfectly fine to shift gears or change directions at any point on your career path. There are plenty of resources available to help you get the education or training you need to find a job in your field of interest. The most important part of planning your education and career goals is to be honest with yourself and to take the time to learn what truly fulfills you as an individual.

Here’s a look at education opportunities in Eeyou Istchee, Quebec, Ontario and the rest of Canada for those considering their options in the coming year.

Sabtuan Adult Education Services

Sabtuan Adult Education Services (SAES) continues to grow, this time with a new education centre in Mistissini set to start construction this summer and open in 2018. SAES will be better able to support Eeyou seeking to return to school and acquire the training they need to land rewarding employment, diversify their skill set or change careers. Sabtuan’s programs offerings vary each year and rotate between the Sabtuan Regional Vocational Training Centre (SRVTC) in Waswanipi and individual Cree communities. Here’s a quick look at the programs on deck in the coming year.

Community Programs

Hotel Reception (Chisasibi)

A 735-hour course in English, Hotel Reception teaches students the day-to-day skills required for a hotel reception job: maintaining guest registry books, answering client inquiries concerning hotel services and using computerized and manual systems to handle administration duties. A Hotel Reception certificate will help you land a comfortable job working the front desk of a hotel anywhere in Quebec or outside the province, and caters to people with diverse skill sets who are familiar with computer software and have good people skills. Registration is open for this program in Chisasibi and the course is scheduled to start February 27.

Trucking Class 1 (Nemaska and Waswanipi)

Sabtuan’s Trucking program is the perfect start for aspiring big rig drivers who enjoy long hours on the road and are looking to get involved in the transportation industry. The course partners with the Centre de formation en transport de Charlesbourg and applicants are required to have had a valid Class 5 driver’s license for at least three years with no more than three demerit points. Program objectives include planning trips, driving on rural roads and highways, basic driving techniques, vehicle maintenance, time management, knowledge of road regulations and laws, fuel-efficient driving, loading and unloading and resolving issues that arise from the application of regulations. Taught in English over 615 hours, the Trucking course prepares drivers to operate a wide range of combination vehicles including two or three axle trucks, trailers and combination vehicles. The course in Nemaska starts soon and the one in Waswanipi commences on May 23.

Trucking Class 3 (Nemaska and Wemindji)

With the same requirements as its Class 1 counterpart, Class 3 trucking has similar program objectives but focuses specifically on the operation of tractor-trailers. With a Class 3 permit, you’re authorized to drive a twin axle truck with a 4500 kg+ net weight, a truck with three or more axles or a vehicle hauling a trailer or semi-trailer with a net weight of at least 2000 kg but less than 4500 kg.

Drilling and Blasting (Nemaska)

Getting to know the inner workings of a construction site, mastering the use of mining equipment and learning and applying safety regulations are the main aspects of Sabtuan’s drilling and blasting course. This course will set you up for a job in surface mining, quarrying or construction. You could even join the Stornoway or Goldcorp team, contribute to the Cree economy and work close to home. Set to start this spring, Drilling and Blasting is administered over 900 hours and taught in English.

Starting a Business (Chisasibi, Wemindji to be confirmed)

Teaching project management skills and helping potential entrepreneurs develop and prepare their own business plan, the Starting a Business course is a 330-hour program in English. If you have a budding idea for your own enterprise or would like to eventually strike out on your own as an independent business owner, here’s your chance to learn the concrete steps to do so successfully. The course is offered annually in Wemindji, start and end dates to be confirmed, and there are no academic prerequisites.

Plastering (Whapmagoostui)

The Plastering program trains students to apply plaster on a variety of surfaces with either a trowel or a plastering machine, attach metal mouldings, seal gypsum sheet joints, carry out plaster moulding work and place prefabricated ornamental elements. This is the type of practical training that can lead to a career in renovations and interior design. Over the course of 810 hours students learn everything there is to know about the trade while also applying associated health and safety standards. Registration closes soon for the Whapmagoostui course that is set to begin on February 13.

Customer Service (Chisasibi)

There are always jobs available in customer service and patient people-oriented individuals with good communication and teamwork skills are the types that can excel in this sort of career. The program trains people to work as a representative of a public or private organization. It will help students establish positive contact with different types of clients to assure customer satisfaction and loyalty while attracting new clientele. Students learn to welcome, orient and consult with clients and also handle customer complaints, in person, over the phone, by e-mail or written letter. Delivered over 540 hours, this course starts in Chisasibi on February 20.

Home Care Assistance (Waskaganish)

Home Care Assistance is a 975-hour course in English that provides students with the qualifications and knowledge for a career as a visiting homemaker, housekeeper and occupations related to caregiving in the home. You will learn to provide basic health care, household support, handle daily housekeeping tasks and establish a relationship of trust with clients. If you have good thinking and communication skills and find fulfillment in helping others who have a hard taking care of themselves, Home Care Assistance is the perfect start to make a career out of it.

Construction Business Management (Waskaganish)

This program trains students on the professional, technical and organizational sides of construction, teaching project management, basic accounting and human resources, how to read drawings and specifications, plan business development, manage health and safety and develop an understanding of Quebec’s building codes. Taught in English with 450 hours of class time, graduates in Construction Business Management are prepared to work in various trades as contractors, supervisors and residential home builders or renovators. Registration and start date to be confirmed.

For more information or to register for one of these community programs, contact Patricia Richard (Nemaska and Waskaganish) 514-226-7578, Rene Blackned (Wemindji) 514-260-7490 or Roberta Neacappo (Chisasibi and Whapmagoostui) 514-206-7103.

Sabtuan Regional Vocational Training Centre

The Sabtuan Regional Vocational Training Centre (SRVTC) in Waswanipi has a full slate of programming available throughout the year and these are a few of the available options coming up in 2017:

Recreation Leadership

A classroom-based course that lasts 1290 hours, Recreation Leadership trains program leaders and instructors in recreation, sport and fitness to organize recreational activities. While it’s likely too late to register for this year’s program (which was scheduled to start in January), be sure to contact Sabtuan for more info if you enjoy leading an active lifestyle and are interested in making a living out of planning and coordinating recreation, sports and fitness activities.

Surveying and Topography

Surveying and Topography gets underway in February and is an interesting program for people who are good with numbers and translating technical data into visual information. Students learn to gather topographic data, master surveying instruments, mathematically manipulate gathered information, stake out lots and lay out building, graphically portray their surveys on a drafting table or computer and learn to follow certain safety rules. An 1800-hour course taught in English, graduates typically pursue a career as a land survey technician and technologist.

Northern Heavy Equipment Operations

Currently open for registration and scheduled to start May 17, Northern Heavy Equipment Operations teaches the basic principles of construction infrastructure and the knowledge and application of safety regulations in the construction industry. Students have the opportunity to operate industrial vehicles and get a taste of the heavy lifting aspect of construction. The course teaches heavy machinery maintenance and operation with a hands-on approach and comprehensive class experience. The course is delivered in English and involves 900 hours of class time and training.

Other courses SRVTC will be offering throughout the year are Mining Mobile Mechanics, Semi-Automatic Welding, Landscaping, Bus Driving, Commercial and Residential Painting, Northern Building Maintenance, Electricity, Secretarial Studies, Computing Support, Accounting, Food and Beverages, Professional Cooking, Carpentry and Heavy Equipment Mechanics.

For more information on Sabtuan’s programs or to register for regional courses see csbsaes.ca or phone Martine Ottawa at 1-844-753-4040, ext. 3623.

Northern Quebec

Cégep Saint-Félicien

If you enjoy nature and the great outdoors, Cégep Saint-Félicien’s main campus located near Lac Saint-Jean offers a variety of courses in French focused on tourism and wildlife and the benefit of studying in a beautiful environment of forests, lakes, rivers and beaches. For those who would like to study closer to home, the Centre d’études collégiale à Chibougamau is another great option, offering college programs just an hour outside Mistissini.

The deadline to apply for the Fall 2017 semester is March 1 and November 1 for the Winter 2018 session. Cégep Saint-Félicien also has a “tremplin DEC” program that allows you to take general education courses and learn about the school’s different programs before deciding which diploma you would like to pursue. Here’s a selection of the offerings Saint-Félicien has for students in northern Quebec at their different campuses throughout the Saguenay region.

Milieu Naturel

The “natural environment” program develops future environmental technicians in the development and rational use of natural resources as and environmental protection and conservation, all within a focus on sustainable development. Students in this program complete a year and a half of general courses in the field before choosing one of four specializations: forestry, wildlife, natural heritage or environmental protection.

Soins infirmiers

Looking to become a nurse? Cégep Saint-Félicien’s nursing program is challenging but rewarding. A few years of intense study will help prepare you for Quebec’s famously tough entry exam into l’Ordre des infirmières et des infirmiers du Québec and the demanding environment of a medical profession.

Tourisme

A tourism diploma prepares those with a love for travel and knack for customer service to develop and implement products and services related to the tourism industry, manage tourism-related businesses and improve their people skills for handling clients. This a great program for those interested in sharing and exploring culture, learning a third or fourth language and branching out into the tourism sector as an employee or entrepreneur.

All of Cégep Saint-Félicien’s training programs that are offered at the Chibougamau location are recognized by the Ministry of Education of Quebec and earn their graduates a Quebec college diploma. Those interested in learning more about these programs and other courses offered by the school are invited to call the Chibougamau Collegial Studies Centre at 418-748-3903, ext. 223 or visit cegepstfe.ca.

Cégep de l’Abitibi-Témiscamingue

Cégep de l’Abitibi-Témiscamingue has a campus in Val-d’Or that boasts a First Nations Student Services department designed to provide academic support and cater specifically to the needs of Aboriginal students. Also on campus is the Salon des Premières Nations where students can engage with peers in both French and English and have their own space to study, relax and participate in workshops and group discussions.

The Cégep offers a large range of full-time courses and continuing education services at its Val-d’Or, Rouyn Noranda and Amos campuses and also gives individualized training and short programs in First Nations communities where they are in demand. Available programs include accounting, specialized education, child services education, organization management, management, marketing and customer service, community health and administration (mainly offered in French) all delivered in a First Nation and Inuit context. See the full list here: www.cegepat.qc.ca/futurs-etudiants/formations-aux-premieres-nations/

Another interesting option is the Access to College program that pairs First Nations students with an academic advisor during the first semester to determine a manageable class load and develop a course plan that fits your needs and personal goals. The program aims to clarify your career choice, help you build good study habits, get the prerequisites required for the program of your choosing and ultimately improve your chances for success within the post-secondary education system. Check out Cegep Abitibi Témiscamingue

Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue

The Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) also tailors a number of programs to Indigenous students that are offered both in French and in English depending on student demand. All of UQAT’s programs are viable options for First Nations looking for higher education but the university has developed specific courses adapted to the unique cultural and learning approaches of First Nations and Inuit. The goal of these classes is to use teaching styles and class resources that incorporate Aboriginal perspectives and use course material and class examples that reflect Indigenous realities. If you’re looking for university education not too far outside the Cree Nation that caters to Native students, check out the variety of culturally sensitive programs that UQAT has to offer:

Aboriginal Training and Programs Development Unit: University Studies Preparatory Program, Certificate in Aboriginal Studies, Undergraduate Short Program in Aboriginal Tourism Management, Undergraduate Short Program in Childhood-Family Intervention in an Aboriginal context.

Management: Certificate in Human Resources Management, Administration, Management and Regional Development, Executive Master of Business Adminstration (EMBA).

Education: Certificate in Visual Arts, Primary Education for Substitute Teachers, Bachelor Degree in Preschool Education and Primary Teaching.

Human and Social Development: Bachelor of Social Work

Creation and New Media: Certificate in digital creation

If you’re looking to study in French, UQAT offers all of the same programs with a few additional options en français:

Unité de formation et de développement des programmes autochtones:

Programme préparatoire aux études universitaires, Certificat en études autochtones, Microprogramme de 1er cycle en études autochtones, Microprogramme de 1er cycle en gestion du tourisme autochtone, Microprogramme de 1er cycle en intervention enfance-famille en contexte autochtone.

Gestion: Certificat en accompagnement à l’enseignement primaire, Microprogramme de 1er cycle de formation à l’enseignement d’une langue seconde en contexte autochtone, Baccalauréat en éducation préscolaire et en enseignement primaire.

Développement humain et social: Baccalauréat en travail social

Création et nouveaux médias: Certificat en création numérique

The deadline to apply to UQAT is March 1 for full-time studies and June 1 for part-time studies, applications for the Winter session must be submitted by November 1. For more information on the services, programs and resources UQAT has for Indigenous students you can visit UQAT First Peoples or call 819-874-8728.

Kiuna Institution

Located on the beautiful Odenak Reserve on Abenaki territory just 35 minutes from Trois-Rivières, Kiuna Institution offers a college education specifically designed for First Nations students. The college’s mission is to “shape competent First Nations citizens in their respective fields” with a focus on maintaining one’s culture, developing social responsibility, having an open mind and a concern for the well-being of their home communities.

If you are looking to transition to a public Cégep, Kiuna offers an orientation and integration semester followed by a transition semester that allows new students to smoothly adapt to college life. Upon completing the transition terms, students have the opportunity to enrol in Kiuna’s one-of-a-kind First Nations Social Science program.

With a diversified approach to Indigenous education, Kiuna offers unique opportunities for First Nations students and the chance to develop a strong sense of Aboriginal identity, heritage, rights and traditions before deciding on a career path. kiuna-college.com



Colleges in southern Quebec and northern Ontario

Algonquin College

Algonquin College has campuses in Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke and is a popular choice for high school grads from Eeyou Istchee. With over 140 pre-university and career programs to choose from, Aboriginal students can start out in the General Arts and Science Aboriginal Studies program in a one- or two-year format with class materials designed for Indigenous students. www.algonquincollege.com

Canadore College

Canadore College in North Bay, Ontario has unique Aboriginal programs like Indigenous Preparatory Studies and an Indigenous Pre-Health Program. With smaller classes, one-on-one attention from academic advisors and personalized education, Canadore can be a great starting point for First Nations students fresh out of high school. www.canadorec.on.ca

Champlain Regional College

Champlain College is based in Saint-Lambert on Montreal’s south shore near the Longueuil métro station, with other regional locations in Lennoxville and Sainte-Foy. Champlain offers a number of different pre-university, technical and career programs as well as continuing education.

Champlain has been working with Kahnawake’s First Nations Adult Education School Council to address unemployment issues amongst young Indigenous adults. The result are the preparatory and adapted First Nations Early Childhood Education programs that aim to eliminate barriers to college entry and prepare potential students interested in the field for the acceptance requirements of the AEC program. www.champlainonline.com

Dawson College

One of Quebec’s largest Cégeps, Dawson College is known for its theatre, photography, design and science programs. Located in downtown Montreal, the school has its own First People’s Initiative that organizes regular events on campus and in the city, recognizing the unceded territory on which the school sits.

An Indigenous Studies Certificate is still in development but Dawson does offer a number of courses with plenty of First Nations content including but not limited to Native American Perspectives (English), Cultural Identity and Cultural Rights (Humanities), Canoe Skills, Canoe Camping, Winter Camping and Wilderness Camping (Physical Education) and Anthropology of Indigenous North America. www.dawsoncollege.qc.ca

Vanier College

Also located in Montreal, Vanier is renowned for its Arts programs and offers double DEC pre-university programs that can help you decide which passion to pursue in the future. Last year Vanier co-hosted the 3rd Annual Montreal Powwow, held on campus in the borough of Saint-Laurent, and the school also has its own Indigenous Circle to support Indigenous students mentally, socially and academically and help ease the transition from a small community to college life in urban Montreal. www.vaniercollege.qc.ca

John Abbott College

John Abbott College is in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue on the West Island of Montreal and has had an Aboriginal Resource Centre since 1990. The Cégep offers a Crossroads program for First Nations, Métis and Inuit that prepares Indigenous students for college expectations and the pre-university or career program of their choice over the course of two semesters. John Abbott also has Police Technology and Pathway to Police Technology programs and students have the option of adding an Aboriginal Studies Certificate to their diploma through the completion of six related courses and one special project related to one Aboriginal Studies course. www.johnabbott.qc.ca

Universities

Nipissing University

A liberal arts university located in North Bay, Nipissing University consists of three faculties: Arts and Science, Applied and Professional Studies and the Schulich School of Education. Interesting options for First Nations are the Aboriginal Teacher Certification, the Teacher of Anishnaabemwin as a Second Language Program, Certificate in Aboriginal Leadership, Native Classroom Assistant Diploma Program and a Native Special Education Assistant Diploma Program. Nipissing also offers Native Studies as a program option. www.nipissingu.ca

Bishop’s University

A primarily undergraduate school known for its small-town feel and student life, Bishop’s University in Lennoxville, in Quebec’s Eastern Townships, specializes in Education, Computer Science and Physics. www.ubishops.ca

Laurentian University

With a 1:18 professor/student ratio and an average undergraduate class size of 27 students, Sudbury’s Laurentian offers a truly personalized university education. It also has numerous programs that cater to Indigenous students and boasts one of the two Bachelor of Native Social Work programs available in Canada. Laurentian also has the Nishnaabe Kinoomaadwin Naadmaadwin (Native Teaching in Helping) department that trains Aboriginals for careers in Child Welfare, Mental Health, Provincial/Federal Corrections, Community Development, Administration, Research and Development, and Health Care. www.laurentian.ca

McGill University

McGill is not an easy school to get into given its worldwide reputation, high academic standards and stiff entry requirements, but it does have a number of quality programs for First Nations and Inuit. Offered in Indigenous communities under the Office of First Nations and Inuit Education, options include Certificates in Education for First Nations and Inuit, Aboriginal Literacy Education, Middle School Education in Aboriginal Communities, First Nations and Inuit Educational Leadership, Aboriginal Education for Certified Teachers and First Nations and Inuit Student Personnel Services as well as Bachelor of Education for teaching Native and Northern Elementary school.

McGill has its own Indigenous Studies program under the Institute for the Study of Canada, an interdisciplinary minor program designed to bring First Nations issues to the forefront courses examine Indigenous life, the experience of Indigeneity and gender and Indigenous resistance to the Canadian government. In future years, the hope is to expand the program to include a major option, and eventually build an Indigenous Studies institute on campus. www.mcgill.ca

Concordia University

Another Montreal university with campuses downtown and in Notre-Dame-de-Grace, Concordia is popular for its Fine Arts, Arts and Science, Engineering, Translation and Business programs. The John Molson School of Business has developed an international reputation and has a wide range of programs for those aspiring to an entrepreneurial career including Accountancy, Economics, Finance, Business Technology Management, Human Resource Management, International Business and Marketing.

Concordia has an Indigenous Studies program as well as an Aboriginal Student Resource Centre for students to study, relax and meet new people complete with a lounge, computer lab and regular activities. www.concordia.ca

University of Ottawa

The University of Ottawa has excellent Aboriginal programming that includes a major or minor in Aboriginal Studies through the Faculty of Arts, special programming in the Faculty of Law, an Aboriginal Teacher Education Program (Primary/Junior B.Ed or Certificate) and a School of Nursing Aboriginal Students Initiative under its Faculty of Health Sciences.

Ottawa U’s Aboriginal Health Program in its Faculty of Medicine has a specific mandate to graduate Aboriginal doctors and medical students from across Canada compete for seats in the prestigious program. www.uottawa.ca

Carleton University

Carleton University in Ottawa has a Centre for Aboriginal Culture and Education. CACE created to increase the recruitment and retention of Aboriginal students, faculty and staff. The CACE’s principal goal is to ensure that Aboriginal cultures, traditions and worldviews are well represented and respected throughout the school.

Carleton also offers Aboriginal Enriched Support Program (AESP), courses that designed to support Aboriginal students transitioning into BA programs. www.carleton.ca

Queen’s University

Located in Kingston, Ontario, Queen’s helps integrate Aboriginal students missing prerequisites with an alternative pathway for the first two semesters of a full-time, undergraduate degree program. The Aboriginal Council of Queen’s University, the Queen’s Native Students Association, and the Four Directions Aboriginal Student Centre are other resources that can also provide cultural and academic support.

Queen’s offers an Aboriginal Teacher Education program, a Master of Education in Aboriginal and World Indigenous Educational Studies, a Professional Master of Public Administration, a Minor in Indigenous Studies as well as an Aboriginal Access to Engineering Program. www.queensu.ca

Trent University

Located in Peterborough, Trent University’s Indigenous Studies program is arguably the best in the country. Trent has a variety of program formats for studying Indigenous perspectives: an eight-course Diploma Program in Indigenous Studies or Indigenous Environmental Studies, a 15- or 20-course BA in Indigenous Studies, 15- or 20-course BA or BSc in Indigenous Environmental Studies, a two-year MA in Canadian Studies and Indigenous Studies. www.trentu.ca

Mount Royal University

If you are looking for a change of scenery, enrolling at Calgary’s Mount Royal University would bring you to Western Canada right next to the Rocky Mountains. The school has it own Iniskim Centre for First Nations, Métis and Inuit, dedicated to increasing the enrolment and retention of Aboriginal students and promoting awareness of distinct cultures, heritage and treaties.

Mount Royal offers an Aboriginal Science and Technology Education Program (ASTEP), developed in response to the need for better representation of Aboriginal peoples in the fields of science and technology and provides a comprehensive support system while you prepare for a variety of exciting careers in science and technology. ASTEP fosters a supportive learning model for Aboriginal students preparing for, and studying in, the Bachelor of Science (BSc) or the Bachelor of Computer Information Systems (BCIS) degree programs at Mount Royal. www.mtroyal.ca

University of Winnipeg

The Department of Indigenous Studies at the University of Winnipeg is centred on the intellectual and cultural heritage of Indigenous peoples in Canada and around the globe. It invites students from all backgrounds and disciplines to explore the unique complexities and broad, diverse cultures associated with the study of First Nations.

The university offers multidisciplinary coursework in Indigenous/Aboriginal governance, politics, anthropology, history, religious studies and conflict resolution studies. The department recognizes the central role of language as a carrier of culture, tradition and knowledge.

uwinnipeg.ca

University of Saskatchewan

Sitting in the South Saskatchewan River valley in Saskatoon, the University of Saskatchewan boasts a large Indigenous population and Aboriginal services and law, business, management, science, education and medicine programs specifically for First Peoples. The school website states a clear commitment to First Nations students:

“The University of Saskatchewan is dedicated to Indigenous student success, to fostering meaningful relationships with Indigenous communities and to promoting Indigenous knowledge and scholarship. Through collaboration, innovation, respect and humility, the university fosters a welcoming environment that is grounded in the principles of reconciliation and is able to address the calls to action placed on everyone in this country.”

Saskatchewan is quite a distance from Eeyou Istchee but offers an interesting option for students working towards an advanced career. aboriginal.usask.ca

Who’s hiring?

With the launch of Stornoway’s Renaud diamond mine north of Mistissini, ongoing developments by Hydro-Québec and Goldcorp on Cree territory and the continued growth and expansion of Cree entities like the Board of Compensation and Cree Construction, there are a number of unique job opportunities available to those in the Cree Nation.

Albert Rondeau, CREECO’s Chief Accountant, says that the Board of Compensation/CREECO is looking for independent, motivated, hard-working individuals with good problem-solving skills. They hope to expand their insurance program to employ two field workers and hire a chief operating officer, an investment professional and a marketing/communications officer.

Dominic Gagnon, General Manager of Valpiro Inc., expects to hire two full-time ramp attendants in the next few years and will be looking for applicants in good physical shape with a high school diploma and a valid driver’s license. Valpiro provides ground services and aircraft refuelling in Val-d’Or.

As an arm of the Grand Council, Cree Human Resources Development (CHRD) works constantly to help employers and prospective employees meet their employment needs within the Cree Nation. The CHRD’s mandate is to help Eeyou improve their job search skills, gain work experience, upgrade their personal skills and vocational education, start their own business and encourage employers to take them on. For employers, the CHRD aims to create new job positions and help upgrade their employees’ skill sets.

Another useful resource available to Crees seeking trade skills, post-secondary or continuing education is Sabtuan’s guidance counsellor Luc Bertrand. Besides Sabtuan’s planned visits to each community and the annual CHRD job fair, Bertrand can provide advice on the next step to take in your career path.

He is available by e-mail or by phone and also organizes individual consultations upon request. Feel free to reach out to him at 418-923-2764 ext. 1323, or guidancecounselling@cscree.qc.ca for counselling and support services if you are going back to school, continuing your studies, defining your career objectives or better preparing yourself to enter the job market.