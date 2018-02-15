Montreal Car Show showcases the future in road travel
The 2018 Montreal Car Show offered the car enthusiast a true overview of the automobile innovations of the last 100 years. For example, the first Ford Model-T engine built in 1908 was capable of running on normal gasoline, kerosene or ethanol. The development of automobile technology did not gain much momentum for decades.
The exhibit, held January 19-28 at Montreal’s Palais des congrès, demonstrated that hybrid technology is finally finding market space in the auto sector. A range of technologically advanced prototypes and production models were lined up in the show: gas-electric hybrids, plug-in electric hybrids, 100% electric and even cars running on hydrogen fuel cells.
The long wait for practical and affordable electric cars is finally over. Even though electric technology is booming in the European and some Asian markets, the North American market is still hesitant to move quickly in that direction. At the opening gate, Mitsubishi displayed its Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) SUV. This has been a big success story in Japan and the European market since 2013.
This PHEV is a 4×4 SUV and has the same performance as its gasoline-powered Outlander counterpart. The battery-only range claims to run at least 50 kilometres on one full charging. The 2-litre gasoline engine kicks in and acts as a generator to power the battery when its power is drained. So no anxiety during long drives about power blackout and towing.
The Outlander PHEV has a starting price of $44,817. Mitsubishi has done its homework to attract the environmentally conscious customers without compromising the basic luxury and comfort of a traditional 4×4 SUV. They brilliantly managed to pack all the goodies in an affordable price range. Surprisingly the Mitsubishi Grand Tourer Concept from the 2017 Montreal Car Show was not present this year. Let us hope the next generation Mitsubishi PHEV will inherit some of the nice styling elements of this concept.
Toyota demonstrated a clear lead in the North American hybrid-car segment. The hybrid models in Highlander, RAV4 and Prius were all priced below $52,000. The Plug-in Prius and the Hydrogen fuel cell were newcomers this year. Toyota’s long-term direction is visible in its models, technology and smart pricing. Honda Clarity PHEV is the new entrant this year. With an impressive electric-only mileage of 76kms, this car has a starting price tag of $39,900.
In the Japanese luxury segment, Lexus lined up smaller version cars ranging from the IS series starting at $43,590 to the top-end hybrid car LS 500h at $136,590. Among the SUVs, the RX series displayed a hybrid model with a starting price of $73,440.
The Korean KIA showed Optima in their PHEV line-up. The price starts at $44,670 with a fuel economy up to 6.0 / 5.1 City/HWY (L/100km). The electric Soul EV starting at $37,470 with a range of 170kms. Among the performance vehicles, the Stinger came at $45,870 with a 365 HP/376 lb. ft. torque.
In the German cars, Audi’s e-tron 1.4 TFSI Progressiv PHEV was priced at $40,900. The overall experience was nice. I hope Audi can improve the 15-mile electric range to target a wider audience with this price tag. In the sedan category, the A3 model started at $45,300 while the high-end A8 started at $86,150.
Audi R8 V10 has a unique styling with nice curves and an aggressive look. The sleek interior makes the driver feels like you are in an airplane cockpit. The V10 engine will produce 610hp, can hit 0-100 km/hr in 3.3 seconds and has a starting price of $214,900.
The BMW Plug-In electric XDrive40e in the X5 category SUV shows the sportiness, ruggedness and comfort. Its engine produces 241hp and 258 lb ft of torque with a fuel consumption of 10.2 for city and 9.5 on highway. The base price starts at $77,802. The BMW’s i3 comes as a city car with an electric range of 130-160kms starting at $47,500. With a gas-engine range extender option, the car will get a maximum of 250kms and starts at $52,000. The new entrant was the X2 with a base price of $44,852.
In European segment, the Volvo showcased a plug-in hybrid version in all models from sedan to SUV. The XC60 SUV has a base model price at $43,650 and the top-end hybrid version comes at $71,850. I hope the Swedish company will soon find ways to bring the hybrids to the competitor’s price range. The Land Rover Discovery showed the classic bold appearance with the signature Land Rover design characters.
Among American vehicles, Chevrolet and Ford have displayed moderately priced models in the electric segment. The 100% electric, Chevrolet Bolt EV boasted a 300+ km range. The plug-in hybrid Volt appeared decent looking with fine interior gadgets. The Chevy Volt with an electric range of 85 kms was priced at $38,590.
In the SUV segment, the 8-seater Chevy Traverse started at $37,040 with integrated 4g LTE, wifi, Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. The GMC Acadia with a 4-wheel drive option base version started at $39,040 and the top-end Yukon Denali started at $84,670. If luxury comes with space, this is meant for you.
In trucks, the Dodge Ram 1500 Laramie Limited 4×4 was quite attractive. The chrome grill and bumper on a truck of this size was stunning. The base price listed was $57,915. The red-coloured Ram 2500 Power Wagon looked sporty and powerful with a price tag of $56,665. In the mid-size pickup truck, the GMC Canyon Terrain stood out with the sporty sidebars and footboards.
In the high-end models, the little-known Karma Revero was there with a base price of $156,000. It claims an 80-km range per charge. The petrol engine will recharge the battery to give up to a 482-km range. The Midnight Sapphire Rolls Royce Dawn was listed with a sales price of $570,642 and Lamborghini Huracan Spyder with 610HP at $309,895.
It is a positive trend that car manufacturers are beginning to switch to environmentally friendly options for buyers at affordable pricing. The 2018 Montreal Car Show surely exhibited that electric momentum from the entry levels to luxury categories. The future of electric vehicles and new generation technology seems to be promising for all buyers.