Mariame wins best pop album at Indigenous Music Awards
The Indigenous music industry in Canada has upped the ante and decided to add a more professional sheen to its annual awards show.
Previously known as the Aboriginal Peoples’ Choice Music Awards, the event has re-emerged after a year’s hiatus and been re-branded as the Indigenous Music Awards.
Held at the Club Regent Event Centre in Winnipeg May 19 as part of the Manito Ahbee Powwow, the event honoured the achievements of Indigenous artists and industry professionals from Canada and around the world.
Country artists Kimberley Dawn and Jerry Sereda hosted the sold-out gala. Besides handing out awards in 18 categories, the ceremony featured live performances by Fred Penner, Crystal Shawanda, Northern Cree, Christa Couture, Kimberley Dawn and Eeyou Estchee’s own Mariame.
One thing the event underlines is the wide variety of musical genres Indigenous artists perform – ranging from country music to powwow to blues to rock.
Mariame, who was nominated in two categories, walked away a winner when her debut recording, Bloom, was named Best Pop Album. “I was sitting there, and when I heard my name I was stunned,” said the elated singer, who was up against a strong group of contenders.
The other nominees in the pop album category were Awaken Aries (The Extraordinaries Anthology Vol. 1), Carsen Gray (Carsen Gray), Jace Martin (Mighty), Native Roots (Most High) and Tara Williamson (Songs to Keep Us Warm).
Some of the notable winners that evening included Haida/Cree singer-songwriter Kristi Lane Sinclair, who won best rock album for Dark Matter; DJ Shub, formerly of A Tribe Called Red, who picked up best instrumental album for his solo debut, PowWowStep; and Haida musician Carsen Gray, who was named best new artist on the strength of her self-titled album.
The award for best radio program went to Unreserved, CBC’s weekly show hosted by Rosanna Deerchild, who does a first-rate job covering Indigenous Canada from coast-to-coast.
Besides the 18 award categories, a Lifetime Achievement Award was also handed out. This went to Northern Cree, the veteran drum group from Alberta. The group also won for Best Hand Drum Album with It’s a Cree Thing.
List of winners
At this year’s gala event, a total of 18 awards were handed out. What made selection process different this year was that a jury of their peers chose the winners. Previously, when the awards were called the Aboriginal Peoples Choice Music Awards, fans were able to vote and pick the winners.
Best Blues Album
Cradle to the Grave, Cary Morin
Best Country Album
North Country, Jade Turner
Best Folk Album
Goodbye Goldia, Logan Staats
Best Inuit, Indigenous Language, or Francophone Album
Kisakihitan, Rhonda Head
Best Instrumental Album
PowWowStep, DJ Shub
Best Pop Album
Bloom, Mariame
Best Rap/Hip Hop Album
#GreyMagic, Joey Stylez
Best Rock Album
Dark Matter, Kristi Lane Sinclair
Best New Artist
Carsen Gray, Carsen Gray
Best Radio Single
Pretty Little Nightmare, Black & Grey
Best Music Video
Revival, District Avenue
Best Producer/Engineer
Derek Miller for Goodbye Goldia
Best International Indigenous Release
Imbaya Full Flavour, The Imbayakunas
Best Radio Station Program
Unreserved, CBC
Best Peyote Album
Water is Life, Wanita Bird & Joe PoorThunder
Best Hand Drum Album
It’s a Cree Thing, Northern Cree
Best Pow Wow – Contemporary Album
Celebration of Life, Blackstone
Best Pow Wow – Traditional Album
Belongs to the People, Young Bear