A legacy of love, laughter, art, music and dance

I have a good life and so much to be thankful for. Everything I am and any success or goodness I have in my life is tied directly to my parents, family and friends. Many Elders, Native and non-Native, have paused on their way to lift me up in some way or other with a teaching and acts of kindness.

When my friends Emily and Mike McGrath introduced me to Verna Turner on my arrival to Iroquois Falls 20 years ago, a wonderful, kind, creative and wise person came into my life. Verna, or Mere as everyone referred to her as, passed away recently, and with her passing, a bit of Iroquois Falls died too. Verna was the town’s biggest cheerleader and more or less documented its people, land and buildings over many decades in artwork that hangs in homes throughout the north.

Verna was part of a special town art group that welcomed my cousin Ron Kataquapit into their projects and encouraged him to draw and paint. She was always devoting time to passing along her knowledge of art and she instilled the appreciation for the creative process in all of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all knew her as Mere – someone they could always turn to for comfort, guidance and a boost of fun.

Verna liked to have a good time and to be around people. She loved music and was thrilled when her son John came to visit with his guitar. John, who works in corrections in Lindsay, Ontario, often gathered with Verna, his brothers Jim, Dan and sister Nancy and their families at the lakeside and around campfires under the northern sky.

I was very fragile, a bit lost and confused by life outside my remote First Nation of Attawapiskat when I arrived in Iroquois Falls. Verna was one of those people who went out of their way to make me feel at home and welcome. She truly loved everyone and did not see people in terms of colour or race, but realized the spirit in all she met. I have such great memories of sitting around her table enjoying home-cooked meals and laughing with a circle of close friends. Her words of encouragement and her kindness made a difference in my life.

It is sad to lose people, but I was reminded at her wake recently that her kindness, generosity and creativity lives on in her beautiful family. Her son John has always made me feel like he has known me for years and he has encouraged me from very early on with my writing. He is an example of the kind of people we need working in corrections in this country as his strongest attribute is the kindness and creativity he inherited from Verna. Often when I visited Verna in her little house in “the circle” in Iroquois Falls, she would tell me how proud she was of Nancy’s two boys, Darcy and Travis. They were lucky to be by her side and growing up at home with Verna after Nancy’s passing.

At the wake I had the pleasure to see some interesting art in the corner that her granddaughter Cynthia and her children, “The Twins”, had painted. That art was cheerful, colourful and seemed just perfect in remembering Verna. I am quite sure the grandchildren will be making art and music as they grow with the seeds of creativity Verna planted. How lucky I was to have met someone like Verna. She made me feel special, strong and gifted by reminding me in encouraging words. I did not know her husband Lorne as he passed on many years ago, but I saw an old black-and-white photo of them on their wedding day and I could tell by the smile on her face and light in her eyes that he was the love of her life.

I wonder what can we do to honour Verna and to keep her spirit alive. I imagine her leaning over to tell me with those bright eyes and broad smile that the best tribute would be to make sure there is lots of room for love, laughter, art, music and dance in our lives. Surely, that is Verna Turner’s legacy.