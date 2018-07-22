More than just a watering hole

One of the things that I feel responsible about is the use of alcohol. You notice that I said use not abuse. I consider myself to be a moderate or light drinker with a tendency to party hearty.

I can also say that I am a proud card-carrying member of the Great Whale River Community Association. It’s an organization that operates a social club, where you can go have a few chilled ones and meet up with your friends and talk about things that you wouldn’t or couldn’t ordinarily do at home or anywhere else for that case. Yes, it’s a drinking establishment that has been around for half a century in the community.

Back in the day, before the flooding, Great Whale River – also known as Kuujjurapik, Poste-de-la-Baleine and Whapmagoostui – was a bustling community. It was busy because of the American air base stationed there, which played the part of the large radar defence system designed to detect enemy bombers flying in from the USSR. They had an officers’ club where the big shots could have a few whiskeys or beers. The clientele eventually expanded to include the community at large, with strict requirements about who could qualify for the then-new Social Club, established in the late 1960s.

The club grew in membership and the community suffered what can now be called abuse of alcohol. With the advent of daily flights to Montreal, the use of alcohol became part of the community culture. The James Bay Project prompted an influx of Quebec-oriented societal organizations – Société de__ (you fill in the blank with any social, health, education or energy service) – and the Social Club became a meeting place for all languages and cultures. Rules were followed more strictly than those in the Bible, which kept the house in order and the patrons loyal.

When the JBQNA came into effect and more money was pumped into the Cree and Inuit communities for housing, schools and clinics. The Social Club became a proud sponsor of these two growing communities for many things by sponsoring sports and activities besides the usual celebrated holidays.

In many ways, the Social Club had a long list of purposes. In other communities, people rallied around the dry community and the bylaws that come with this, but today they are suffering. The Social Club, in its own way, kept things under control.

Over the years, the members have changed, with each new generation bringing new services to our town of 1200, like radio and television services, dance moves, and greater tolerance towards the stigma surrounding alcohol abuse.

Today, as I write this column, the members have elected new directors, many who are youthful and some who are wise, a good combination for the spirits and leadership I must add. Today, the club is a healthier and safer alternative to not having a place to have fun and a few drinks. Today’s patrons are more knowledgeable of alcohol abuse and have learnt how to keep their inner beasts at bay and just enjoy themselves.

As for me, well, cheers!