May 15, 2015 – July 4, 2017

It is with real regret we say goodbye to Joshua Grant. I remember when Joshua strolled into the Nation office looking like he had just finished modeling for a portrait of Jesus. Long hair, a beard and a beatific smile composed his usual come-to-work look.

No, he’s not dead. Just leaving… sort of.

He is a great writer but we managed, back in 2015, to convince him to also be our social media and production coordinator. Before Josh we only had a production coordinator but his skill sets allowed us to expand that role into a much-needed and underserved area.

Josh would take on jobs such a looking at our print runs and subscriptions and determine what needed to be modified to reflect the needs of our readers. He ran a tight ship but was flexible when it was called for.

Josh brought a sense of humour to work and often had us clutching our bellies with laughter. He is serious about his passions, but a big goof at heart.

He will be missed… sort of. One of the reasons Josh left his position is to concentrate on his writing. He will still be reporting for the Nation even as he explores other opportunities that suit his many talents – which also include soccer, softball and drumming in rock bands. He’s a real Renaissance man.

Taking over his position is Daniel Isaac, who Josh trained extensively for about 20 minutes. We thank Josh for his commitment and hard work to make the Nation more responsive to our readers. We’re thankful he’ll continue writing for us, but wish him luck chasing his dreams.