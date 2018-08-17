Heavy Montreal returns after a year-long hiatus

After last year’s absence, Heavy Montreal renewed its high-decibel attack July 28 and 29 at Parc Jean-Drapeau with a line-up featuring Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie and Limp Bizkit.

The vibe over the weekend was a hot soup of aggression mixed with some tasty morsels of a sweet lust for life.

“It brings people together, and it’s magic, the energy! People have been standing here for hours waiting for artists to come on stage, because they know it’s coming, and they’re going to feel this energy,” said avid festivalgoer Sebastain Papatens, an intervention worker at the Native Friendship Centre of Montreal who hails from Senneterre.

A group of young men from various communities in Eeyou Istchee gathered in front of the Heavy stage on July 28 in anticipation of Marilyn Manson’s show spoke to the Nation about their experience at the festival.

“The thing I love about metal is that there’s no discrimination, we’re just here to have fun,” said 28-year-old Bertie Kawapit, who works for the Cree Hunters and Trappers Income Security Board in Whapmagoostui. “I’m having the time of my life.”

The question of the hour was whether Marilyn Manson would appear given the last-minute concert cancellation in Toronto due to the flu two nights previously. He gave it his all though, before skies turned black and cold torrential rain poured down to the momentary awe and joy, then the desperation of thousands of spectators.

I Prevail, Aelstrom, Tech N9ne and Napalm Death all played with characteristic energy.

This year’s line-up also featured several female artists, including Jinjer, Lee Aaron and Montreal’s The Agonist.

While mosh pits and aggression are a major factor in the appeal of heavy metal, so is being excellent to one another. On the packed metro ride home, a festivalgoer later told the Nation that people had gathered beneath the bridge for shelter during the deluge and strangers linked arms to prevent slipping in the mud.

The thing about metal is that it’s not just about the aggression, but a community, and that community beyond the rough exterior, is love.