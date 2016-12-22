Good Will to all

It’s time for the last editorial thoughts of 2016. It’s been a crazy year: no charges for the Val-d’Or SQ officers denounced for physical and sexual abuse, questionable environmental monitoring and practices by De Beers, the amazing support for Standing Rock, Donald Trump surprising the hell out of everybody in the world, Attawapiskat’s suicide epidemic, the first AGAs by the larger Cree entities and so on. There’s been good and there’s been bad.

Like Santa, the Nation has an idea who’s been naughty and who’s been nice. We also know who modeled themselves after the Grinch. I have a list but I’m not going to name names. After all, this is the holiday season and one of good Will and cheer. I wouldn’t want to find a few pieces of coal in my Christmas stocking because I was naughty or usurped who Santa placed on his list.

In fact, that is something I like to do each year at this time. No personal rants or expressions of outrage against the evil scum-sucking money-grubbing narcissistic selfish short-sighted sons of bitc…. Sorry, almost did what I did not like doing at this time of celebration. No such negative judgments should mar this time of caring, sharing and joy. We can do that in the New Year. Besides, being really nice to someone you been having problems with all year freaks them out. And who knows? It might shift the relationship to a more positive path. As my dad always told me, you get more with honey than with vinegar.

My idea of a fun time is not destroying someone else’s good time. So forgive and forget. Don’t be quick to take offense and get physical. Spending time in a cell or the hospital emergency ward during the holidays sucks – or so I’m told.

When partying, find another way to get home than driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. It just isn’t worth it as police become super vigilant at this time of year. Also there are so many accidents related to the holiday spirits leading to injury and death. The only one who should drink and drive during the holidays is Saint Nicholas. I remember leaving something a little stronger than milk out for the jolly man in the hopes of more and better presents. It was my dad’s suggestion and I always thought of him as a wise man during Christmas.

Don’t forget to share with those less fortunate. It’s the right thing to do no matter which religion you follow (or not).

But enough of reaching for that preaching. I wish a very Merry Christmas, happy holidays and Happy New Year to one and all. May you get everything you want, especially the happiness of family and friends both new and old. Until next year, I remain friendly and caring.