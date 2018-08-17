A good education is important today

— by Clarence Tomatuk —

Long ago I went to school – not at Old Factory in James Bay, nor in Wemindji – but somewhere far away.

My family lived at Old Factory on an island on James Bay before 1959. There were many Cree families that lived there. We did not have a school – people were living of the land by ﬁshing and hunting in the summer before people moved to their hunting territories in late fall and winter to hunt and trap for beaver. When the trapping season ended people would get ready for the goose hunt.

Life was not what we know today in Wemindji. We were a very nomadic people, moving from one place to another, following the game. Then the government wanted us all to stay in Old Factory, and then moved us to Wemindji in 1959.

At Old Factory I remember standing inside our teepee watching the water come in. Apparently, the high tide had come in that morning and l could not go outside until later when it receded.

One day a plane came in to take us to school far away. Our parents probably didn’t know what was happening. The parents were told that if they didn’t accept having their children taken away for school the government agent would take away their food voucher and childcare allowance. The government gave out food allowances to supplement the hunting way of life.

Many of us in our generation were sent to school at Moose Factory and other places by the government. We were sent where we did not know anyone. There were students from other communities like Eastmain, Waskaganish, Fort George, Mistissini and others from the west side of James Bay.

Most of the Indian Residential School staff were local from Moose Factory who spoke a different dialect of Cree. There were supervisors at the residence that looked after us that were not from Moose Factory but from other parts of Canada. Most of our teachers were non-Native from Canada and the United States.

When we arrived at the school we had to change our bush clothes to new clothes, get a haircut (usually a brush cut) and follow strict rules or a consequence would follow. We enjoyed school life, but we always remembered our parents and extended families. We would count the days left in school before it was time to return at the end of June. There was no such thing as dropping out of school. Most of us ﬁnished elementary school at Moose Factory.

When we ﬁnished Grade 6 we were sent far away to towns and cities in Ontario and Quebec. In school we were taught English, math, science, geography and a history curriculum that didn’t talk about the Eeyou/Eenou way of life. We didn’t learn about our culture, customs, language, values or get to listen to great traditional stories about surviving off the land. Those who continued on to Grade 7 and 8 were again put into residential school until they reached high school. Many students did not go on to high school but stayed home to help their parents. Many students had bad experiences in school.

I went to residential school at Sault Ste. Marie and attended the public school where I did not know anyone. There were very few Cree students in the school. Once I reached high school I was placed in a private home with a family. I ﬁnished high school in 1969 and started looking for a job without success.

So I then moved to Ottawa to attend college for two years. I was again placed in a private home while attending Algonquin College. When I ﬁnished I felt I was not ready to go home unless I had more education, skills and experience to help our people. I found a summer job in Ottawa and I decided to attend Carleton University there. I had a summer job for four years while attending university. I graduated from Carleton University with an Honours Degree in Sociology/Anthropology in 1975.

I then worked for the Department of Manpower and Immigration as a junior manager for two years in Ottawa. When I worked full time with the federal government I was reminded about my plan to go back to James Bay and work for my people. My twin brother was always with me after high school to follow his educational path to become a museum technician.

As you can see I really wanted to learn as much as I could and to pick up some work experience before being conﬁdent to say I can work and help my people.

Today is not the same as when our generation went to school. Today the youth have many opportunities to get an education, have a good, steady job and enjoy life. They have a chance to live off the land and be given recognition for their efforts. Young people can still ﬁnish high school if they dropped out in the past. You can learn a trade of your choice through Adult Education. There are all kinds of support available – ﬁnancial, social, psychological and educational – while attending school. There are many jobs for Crees who want to work but this comes with sacriﬁces and hard work to become qualiﬁed and competent.

I wish everyone the very best on their educational path and the lifestyle choice they make for their future.