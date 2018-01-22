Festivities across Eeyou Istchee bring joy and prizes

Continuing the tradition of large community gatherings, many Eeyou communities hosted celebrations to ring in the New Year. And while every community handles their celebration differently, the family friendly events usually involved some combination of music, dancing, fireworks, games, contests, prizes, giveaways and raffles.

This year, the prizes were exceptional, and we’d like to congratulate the winners and planning committees that rang in the New Year right.

In Whapmagoostui, Rachel Sheshamush won the top prize in the community raffle: $150 in groceries and $50 in gas per week for the entire year. The local radio station gave Robbie Sam Dick a $4,000 prize for best light display in the community. There were also nightly draws for furniture and other goodies.

Meanwhile, Waswanipi’s Bruno Blacksmith got lucky by winning Nemaska’s snowmobile raffle.

In Eastmain, raffle tickets were included with turkey baskets distributed in the community. The top prize was a two-night stay for two in Montreal plus $750 spending money – that prize went to Lydia Shanush. Other prizes included a 60-inch TV to Tracy and Gerald Mayappo; a sofa and chair set to Kenneth and Leanne Gilpin; a table set to Brandon and Crystal Moses; a fridge and stove to Shawna Tomatuk; a washer and dryer to Terry and Francine Moses; and a queen-size bedroom set to Pauline Tomatuk.

According to Shelia Mark-Stewart, one of the winners was brought to tears when they heard the news. “Sometimes the prizes really help the families,” she said.

A Chisasibi draw featured two snowmobiles. Kayla Shash took home the 200cc Mini Skidoo while Maggie Potts won the Tundra Sport 550. After the holidays, the Chisasibi Festivities Committee received many messages of gratitude on their Facebook page for a job well done.

In Mistissini, Matthew J. Wapatchee took home a GMC truck (donated by the Cree Nation of Mistissini) while Samuel Cox won a GMC Acadia (donated by A.D.E.L.S). Third prize of a Skandic 600 Etek snowmobile (donated by the Operations & Maintenance Department) went to Andrew N. Swallow. There was also a cash raffle with one prize of $5000 and three prizes of $1000. A slew of other prizes included two 55’’ TVs, a mini 4-wheeler, a washer dryer set, bedroom sets, living-room sets, an Apple bundle and more all donated by various sponsors.

Accompanying the festivities were musical performances and the Miss Mistissini Pageant, won by Alexandrea Coon. Savannah Blacksmith took home the Miss Congeniality award.