Election Results
It’s a runoff
The Grand Council election July 12 didn’t produce an outright victor, meaning there will be a runoff for both Grand Chief and Deputy Grand Chief. Abel Bosum and Rodney Mark will face off for Grand Chief while Mandy Gull and John Matoush will be on the final ballot for Deputy.
The runoff election is July 24. Please take the time to vote.
Grand Council elections, first-round results
GRAND CHIEF Ballots Percentage
Abel Bosum 2229 40%
Rodney Mark 1171 21%
Richard Shecapio 809 15%
Darlene Cheechoo 703 13%
Ashley Iserhoff 643 12%
DEPUTY GRAND CHIEF
Mandy Gull 2415 44%
John Matoush 2102 38%
Reggie D. Neeposh 1000 18%