Eeyou Istchee considers its options as legal marijuana legislation approaches

One of Justin Trudeau’s 226 election promises in 2015 was to legalize the recreational use of cannabis in Canada. Despite breaking or ignoring several campaign commitments it appears that his Liberal government will follow through on this one.

As Canada prepares for legal marijuana on July 1, 2018, the provinces and territories are scrambling to get distribution models ready, Quebec and Eeyou Istchee included.

The Nation spoke with Grand Chief Abel Bosum about how the Cree Nation Government plans to approach the reality of legal weed in Cree communities.

“As Grand Chief I need to take into account advice from a number of people, in particular the Cree Health Board,” Bosum said. “They will be the frontline workers should the marijuana legislation go forward. They have already begun looking at some of the potential impacts.”

Bosum noted that it’s important to distinguish between medical and recreational cannabis. For now, the focus is on consulting with the chief and council of each Cree community, health professionals, and all levels of government to carefully plan their approach.

“We understand that there are two types of marijuana: one for medical purposes and one for recreation. This legislation that we’re dealing with is specifically for recreation,” he said. “Medical marijuana is already being tested and approved by medical centres whereas recreational marijuana is not. We’re not sure just exactly what’s going to be retailed – there are lots of unanswered questions.”

Bosum has already met with the Cree Health Board and was briefed on a Quebec National Assembly consultation with First Nations leaders in late September over draft legislation that he was unable to attend. On October 4, the Cree Nation Government held a preliminary council board meeting on the issue with the chiefs of each Cree community.

The provinces will now decide how they will govern, manage and control it, he explained. “There’s going to be legislation introduced sometime in June. This will determine what the rules are going to be: for everything from the producer to the manufacturer to the distributors.”

Bosum said the Quebec government was looking for reaction from Indigenous communities in the province – many of which are opposed to the sale of marijuana on reserve. The age of majority to purchase legal pot in Quebec will likely be 18 and the regulatory controls will be similar to those concerning alcohol, but much remains to be determined.

For instance, how would authorities determine if someone has consumed too much marijuana to drive? Alcohol is easily detected and measured, but the technology to test saliva samples for a driver’s THC levels is not readily available. In Eeyou Istchee, Bosum said, it would be important to raise awareness surrounding the dangers of driving all sorts of motor vehicles while stoned, whether it’s a car, truck, boat, ATV or snowmobile.

“I think whatever legislation is passed is going to have to cover all of that – every kind of vehicle,” said the Grand Chief. “At a minimum, it has to be that.”

Education has to start at with young children, Bosum insisted.

“We know that some kids are already smoking at the age of 10-12,” he observed. “Parents need to know what the effects are and teach their kids.”

Bosum also believes cannabis is a gateway drug.

“For sure, it’s true,” he said. “You start something and then if the recreational marijuana isn’t good enough, you’re going to go out and look for something on the street. And then you’re back to all the junkie stuff that’s being pushed in our communities.”

Bosum notes that Canada’s health workers are very concerned about recreational marijuana because they know that there are long-term effects related to casual use.

“As far as First Nations are concerned, the Cree Nation is going to have to make a decision,” he declared. “Right now, in the instance of alcohol, it’s a dry reserve. So once the legislation comes in or even before, there has to be a decision as to whether or not we incorporate that in our bylaw.”

The Cree Nation Government’s principle objective is to understand the pending federal and provincial legislation and study the recommendations of public health departments before deciding how the Cree Nation will handle legalization in each of the 10 communities.

“The preliminary feedback at the first meeting is that everybody is concerned about it,” Bosum said. “Nobody is trying to rush into it and nobody has said that this is a good thing. I mean they’re already having a lot of social problems related to alcohol and having marijuana retail shops will just add to the stress and the problems that now exist in our communities.

“Having said that, I think we all recognize that it’s going to be an individual’s choice. It’s like having a cigarette. It’s your right to smoke or not.”