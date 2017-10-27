Crees briefed on ongoing provincial and federal inquiries

About 50 people gathered in Val-d’Or October 5 for an information session with the Cree Nation Government and representatives of both the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) and the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Quebec (CERP for its French acronym).

According to Melissa Saganash, the Director of Cree-Quebec Relations, many people were confused about the difference between the inquiries, as well as who can participate.

“Both were launched around the same time, the time frame is similar, and the mandate is similar but not the same,” said Saganash. “People were thinking that both inquiries were only for women – but the provincial one is for men and women, and targets six different public services.”

The CERP came into existence after the widespread allegations of police abuse in Val-d’Or in 2015. After significant pressure, the province finally agreed to investigate wider issues of racism in a number of public services, including the police.

That commission has hearings scheduled throughout October, and is to complete its work by the end of November 2018.

The MMIWG Inquiry began its own community visits and hearings this summer, with a mission to try to understand and make recommendations dealing with systemic violence against Indigenous women and girls across Canada. It began work in September 2016, after years of advocacy from Indigenous organizations.

That inquiry is scheduled to return to Maliotenam, near Sept-Îles, in mid-November for further hearings. Its work will also wrap up by the end of 2018.

Newly elected Grand Chief Abel Bosum was one of the dozens in attendance. “I thought it went very well, I thought the CERP with Comissioner Jacques Viens and his group did an excellent job,” said Bosum. “I was equally happy there were representatives from the MMIWG Inquiry, they too shed some light on who they were in terms of their consultations and the distinctions between the two commissions.”

Bosum pressed the need for adequate housing, particularly for women and their families.

“There’s no question that unless we deal with housing, until we can accommodate women and families dealing with these issues, the problem will continue to arise,” he said. “There’s been a lack of intention for both governments – they seem to be tossing the issue back and forth, nobody wants to assume any responsibility.”

The Grand Chief noted that the Crees have so far had good relationship with the CERP commission. He says that Commissioner Viens understands the reality of Indigenous communities and is focused on solutions.

Saganash said she was hopeful that education was now on the minds of MMIWG Inquiry members after the session. Grand Chief Bosum is hopeful the CERP will encourage public awareness and education for those that provide services to Indigenous Peoples.

But for that to happen, he says people need to come out and share their stories, so they know what’s actually happening in both urban areas and Indigenous communities.