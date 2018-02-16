Cree players setting – and scoring – goals in CPJHL

The Canadian Premier Junior Hockey League is getting a big boost from First Nations hockey players and fans. After struggling through its inaugural season in 2016-2017, the CPJHL made its first foray into Quebec this year with the launch of the Maniwaki Mustangs.

Located 135 kilometres northeast of Ottawa adjacent to the Kitigan Zibi Reserve, Maniwaki is home to a growing Indigenous population. That reality is reflected on the Mustangs roster, which is largely comprised of First Nations players – including two from Eeyou Istchee, Brandon Wadden and Niko Trapper.

An 18-year-old from Waskaganish, Wadden debuted in the CPJHL with the Madawaska Valley Falcons before getting shipped to Maniwaki late in 2017. The change of address has not hurt Wadden, who leads the league with an impressive 42 goals through his first 17 contests, including a spectacular eight-goal performance in a 15-7 Falcons win over Ottawa on October 15.

Wadden also represented one of the few bright lights for Eastern Door and North at the 2017 National Aboriginal Hockey Championships, tallying a pair of goals including the opener in EDN’s 6-4 win over Team Atlantic.

The emergence of Wadden as an elite player in the CPJHL ranks is no surprise to Maniwaki Mustangs president and owner Eric Gauthier, who seized the opportunity to add Wadden to the team roster when he became available in early December.

“Steven Stamkos,” quickly replied Gauthier, when asked to compare Wadden’s style of play to the faces most familiar to hockey fans. “Brandon is an exceptional playmaker with a good shot. He is fast on his skates, handles the puck well and is very hard to play against in the middle of the ice.”

While Gauthier would love to hang on to Wadden for as long as possible, that is not the mission of the CPJHL.

“We have been honest and upfront what our league is from day one,” explain CPJHL president Bryan Elliott, in conversation with the Nation. “We are a junior developmental league. Our goal is to move players on to higher levels of junior, college or European hockey.”

Gauthier believes Wadden has the talent to move to one of those higher levels. Wadden will turn 19 later this year, which could impact his chances at a shot to play major junior hockey in the QMJHL or OHL. However, Gauthier says he is working hard to help Wadden map out a career path that will allow him to develop his hockey talent well into his 20s.

Originally from Mistissini, Trapper moved to Chibougamau with his family at a young age, and is now enjoying success in his year with the Mustangs, scoring 14 goals and 19 assists through his first 17 outings.

Trapper caught the attention of hockey scouts at a young age, claiming rookie-of-the-year honours as a 14-year-old while playing Bantam hockey in Saguenay. Trapper turned 17 in early February, but age has not dulled his fiery style of play on the ice, which has earned him 33 penalty minutes and a number of games lost to injury.

“Niko is a talent,” said Gauthier enthusiastically. “At 6’2” and almost 200 pounds, he is an imposing force on the ice, especially for someone so young, but controlling that power and emotion will be important for him moving forward in his hockey career.”

Trapper attended EDN camp in 2017, and has caught the attention of the AAA Gatineau Olympiques, who have expressed interest in giving the youngster a try-out depending on how he performs in Maniwaki this season.

“I heard that the CPJHL was a good junior league to get into before taking the big step,” said Trapper. “The Maniwaki Mustangs are a new team and I wanted to them to have a good start in the league with all the great players they have brought in.”

He is enthusiastic about his new team. “There are ups and downs, but in hockey it’s normal. I love how the whole city of Maniwaki, and the Native community gets involved in our team, our family.”

CPJHL president Bryan Elliott agrees, and puts a high value on the First Nations players playing around the league.

“First Nations players play a vital role in our league, and we are honoured that we are able to give them a stage to showcase their talents,” Elliott said. “We have no special strategy in place [to attract Aboriginal players]. We feel if our ownership groups provide what they promise to their players, then those players are our best recruiters and will tell their friends.”

Judging by the early success of the Maniwaki Mustangs, there may be a future in the CPJHL for more young players from Eeyou Istchee as they continue their hockey journeys