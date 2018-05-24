Cree Patient Services get beefed up at the Espresso

With the growing number of long-term patients, it was only a matter of time before the Espresso Hotel would provide more services for them.

According to the Espresso’s new nurse, Meggie Carpel, having a nurse-and-doctor team on-site was something that had been in the works for a long time. She said the first step was getting the facility certified and then hiring a full-time nurse. The final step was to add a doctor to the team.

“Medical support is part of an ongoing process to add more services under Wiichihiituwin (Cree Patient Services) to better serve our population,” said Carpel.

As some patients end up staying at the hotel for months at a time while they receive treatment for long-term illnesses, this medical team is geared towards supporting them. “Our primary goal is to provide medical support for long-term patients and their escorts. The services are available for everyone under Wiichihiituwin care. The doctor is by appointment and the nurse is available for drop-in visits,” explained Carpel.

Patients will have access to the nurse on week days and she will determine who needs to see the doctor when necessary. The team will be in contact with the hospital treatment team the patient is in Montreal to access.

“We want to make sure that there’s continuity in care with the services offered at Espresso and in Montreal, and also when our patients return to their community. We will communicate with the patient’s CMC in their home community, in order to ensure proper follow-up,” said Carpel.

While Montreal already has many hospitals, clinics and now super-clinics, the need to have in-house facilities became necessary when patients were being transported back and forth for something as simple as a bandage change. Carpel said it is this type of care that patients can now just stop by the Espresso without the hassle. If it’s something that can’t be handled by the Espresso, the patient will be taken elsewhere for services.

The doctor that the CBHSSJB chose to join the team was Dr. David Dannenbaum, a longtime staff member who is well-known in the communities.

“It’s amazing to see the relationship Dr. Dannenbaum has with our patients. They recognize him and hug him. There’s an immediate trust because they know each other. He’s been working up north for 20 years, and is aware of the reality of the northern life,” said Carpel.

“He’s been actively involved in developing this service and finding other medical doctors to participate.”