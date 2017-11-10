Here are some ways to reduce sugar consumption

by Dr. Sharon Messinger

There’s a long-term war raging for people’s money led by what I call “Big Sugar”.

Sugar is everywhere in the community and it’s cheap compared to healthy foods. It’s time to take control of the food and drinks that are available throughout the Cree Nation. Drinking soda and eating sweets has led to an explosion of diabetes and tooth decay. But why is poor-quality food easily available and healthy food so expensive?

I’ve long been an advocate for healthy food choices but only recently have I understood that the cost of food in the northern communities was making it impossible for anyone to make good choices. Fresh fruits and vegetables are painfully expensive, even if they are available or edible. Soda and junk food is cheap. But we pay a hug cost in our health for this.

There are several things that can be done to change this: