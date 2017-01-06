Best of the James Bay survey results
The results of the Best of the James Bay survey we sent out a few months back are in! While we admit this is not a scientific poll, we are certainly pleased and very amused by the hilarious answers that several of our respondents provided. Our apologies if your name or business is misspelled, we did the best with the names that were submitted and not all of them turned up in our Google searches or in the James Bay phonebook.
Everyone who was nominated for an individual category was entered into a random draw for our grand prize of free return flights from Eeyou Istchee to Montreal or from Montreal to Eeyou Istchee for winners and a guest. A big thanks to Air Creebec and congratulations to our winner Josie Cox! Please contact news@nationnews.ca or Joshua Grant at 514-272-3077 to claim your prize.
Without further ado, here is your Best of the James Bay for 2016:
1a. Best community contribution (male)
Tommy Bobbish
Honourable mentions: Brian Bearskin, Roy Neacappo, Gregory Louttit
1b. Best community contribution (female)
Daisy House
Honourable mentions: Deborah Wapachee, Ancita Bugden, Heather House, Paula Petawabano, Cindy Coonishish
2a. Most Outstanding Elder (male)
Robbie Matthew
2b. Most Outstanding Elder (female)
Jane Kitchen, Beulah Stewart, Bestie Jolly
- Most Outstanding Youth
Elton John Salt, Kimberly Wapachee
- Most Outstanding Tallyman
Connor Zephyrine, Elmer Cookish, Charles Cheezo
- Best Hunter
George Petawabano, Tom Henry Shecapio, Gregory Louttit, Terence Audlarock
- Loudest Hunter
Jerry Coon
- Best fisher
Paul Bobbish
Honourable mention: Gaston Cooper
- Fastest Goose Plucker
Willie Sam, Rock Sheshamush, Laura Wapachee Gray, Alice MacLeod
- Best Storyteller (legends, fishing and hunting stories)
Fred Tomatuk, Thomas Coon
- Best Bush Camp
Adam Chiskamish, Mirage, LG-3 (km 10 past the dam), Roggan River, Louise Joliette
- Best Politician
Matthew Mukash
- Most disliked politician (Cree or non-Cree)
Donald Trump
- Best Public Speaker
Keith Bearskin
- Cree Most Likely To Change The System
Robert Baribeau
- Cree Most Likely To Lead Us In The Next Generation
Rodney Mark, Robert Baribeau
- Best Police Officer
George Shem, Shannon Nakogee
- Best social worker
Damien Spencer
- Best Teacher
Eric Grimstead, Edith Matoush, Nikki Baribeau, the late Martha Bearskin
19a. Best Male Athlete
Adam Cheezo
Honourable mentions: Carey Price, Shea Weber
19b. Best Female Athlete
Thia Bearskin
20a. Best Male Cook
“me”
20b. Best Female Cook
“my Mom”
21a. Best Male Artist
Darwin Sam
21b. Best Female Artist
Angel Baribeau
- Best Coach
Trevor Monahan
- Best Fiddler
Johnny Shecapio
24a. Best Male Musician
Pakesso Mukash
24b. Best Female Musician
Kimberly Wapachee
- Best Band/Musical Group
Cree Rising
- Best Drumming Group (Cree or non-Cree)
Roy Neacappo’s gang
27a. Best Traditional Dancer
Gabriel Whiteduck, Josie Cox, Paula Menarick
28b. Best Square Dancer
Joshua Iserhoff, Amy Fireman, Brenda Rose Wapachee
- Biggest Cultural Contribution
William Cox, Jamie Moses, Kenny Blacksmith
- Best Powwow/Summer Games
Fort George Mamoweedow
- Best Traditional Craftsperson
Abraham Cox Sr., Tim Whiskeychan
- Best Cree Media Personality
Romeo Saganash
Honourable mentions: David Hodges, Will Nicholls
- Best Cree Entity/Corporation
Cree Construction (CCDC)
- Best Cree Employer
Cree Construction (CCDC)
- Funniest Cree
Gabriel Herodier, Robert Baribeau
- Biggest Gossip
Alexa Jolly, Gregory Louttit, cake drama, Waskaganish, Stephanie Maskino, Sandra Shecapio
- Smartest Cree
The late Lawrence Jimiken
- Best Nickname
Jigela Clarence Lameboy, Sawe (Terrence Duff), Willow (Gabriel Audlarock), Mitsch Edward nine o’clock
- Cree Closest To Sainthood
Chief Darlene Cheechoo
- Best Yard
Andy Baribeau
- Best Logo (entities, corporations)
Gestion ADC, Big River Transport, Cree Women’s Association
- Coolest Vehicle (car, boat, truck etc.)
Kyle Mark’s Dodge Ram, Andrew Coonishish’s boat
- Nicest Smile
Wabinjuksh Wapachee
- Nicest Person
Gloria Tanoush, Curtis Bearskin, Judy Cooper, Mariah Gordon, Melissa Smithman
- Best Pool Player
Charles W. Bobbish (a.k.a. Junior), Damien Spencer, Sharon Blackned, “that guy who beat me in Radisson”
- Best Checkers Player
“that old guy there”
- Best Spot For UFO Sighting
James Bay Highway, “the sky”
- Most Charitable Cree Company/Entity
Cree Construction (CCDC)
- Best Band Council
Chisasibi
- Worst Band Council
Waswanipi
James Bay Consumer Awards
- Best Auto Dealer
Hardy Ringuette
- Best Snowmobile Dealer
Sports Plein Air Gagnon
- Best Restaurant
Michuap
- Worst Restaurant
Waswanipi Cafeteria
- Best Hamburger
Dionne Burger, Pashmoar, Carlo’s Chip Stand, Camp Némiscau CCDC
- Best Pizza
Boston Pizza, Delissio, Pashmoar Pizza
- Best Bar/Club
Whapmagoostui Social Club
- Best Grocery Store
IGA
- Rowdiest Bar
Sharx
- Best Hotel
Waastooskun Inn Chisasibi, Jimmy Ekomiak’s house
- Best Hunting Supplies
Cree Sports, Nord-Select
- Best Fishing Supplies
Cree Sports, Northern, Nord-Select
- Best Sports Supplies
Cree Sports
- Best Bridal Shop
Northern
- Best Flower Shop
Northern
- Best Jewellery Store
Northern
- Best Children’s Store
Toys “R” Us
- Best Furniture Shop
Ameublement, “the dump”
- Best Music Shop
iTunes
- Coolest Clothing Store
Northern
- Cheapest Clothing Store
Northern
- Best Gift Shop
Radisson gift shop
- Best Hair Salon
Hair by Flair
- Best Hairdresser
Minnie Bullfrog, Anita Spencer
- Favourite Airline
Air Creebec
- Best Overall Business
Creeco (CCDC)
- Friendliest Staff/Best Service
Hampton Inn
- Best Tournament
Chisasibi senior tournament
- Wildest Tournament
Val-d’Or senior tournament
- Favourite Musical Album
Dreams by the NorthStars, James Bay Cree compilation
- Favourite Musical Group
The NorthStars
- Best Cree Business
Piimii Plus