A happy future

It was the end of the 1980s when he arrived in Chisasibi. The wizened and wise Jewish man standing before us didn’t look like an ordinary teacher. Perhaps a science teacher in a white trench coat might have suited his frail appearance, but he meant business in his suit. He was there to help understand not only how to make a business but to create an economic engine for our community. Our first impression was of a gracious and likeable Elder, but as soon as the ladies left the room, his raucous language came out. It was all hard-core business as we learned from this financial wizard over the next three years. We didn’t learn how to make millions of dollars but we sure learned about the meaning of value of one dollar and how they added up and turned around in a local economy.

Value is perceived and not earned, we heard over and over again, with a lot of F-bombs dropped for effect. For example, the governments made us Cree money to build communities where communities didn’t exist before while the average Joe down south was trying to get his cabin in the woods by a lake somewhere around us. Traditionally we had and still wanted a micro community in the bush and to live there year-round while still having the amenities of a larger community, like education and communication and so on.

Back in the day, little communities sprung up around the major hydro camps and had everything you needed. These were little outposts of the larger project but mainly supplied research information. One camp was turned into a training centre for electricians, for example. Everyone had a little space and a large cafeteria fed everyone. But that didn’t build a lasting economic venture in any way.

What we learned about the economy was another matter and the wise man advised us that face value matters in the end. You get what you want for the price you want and vice versa for the seller. Then we learned marketing skills like, “If you were a man in a dark room winking at the girl you’d like to know in a room full of other men, well you gotta shine a light on yourself to even get her to notice you.” And other helpful hints on selling your wares.

Credit back then was another mysterious subject he enlightened us with the saying, “You’re only worth as much as the other guy thinks you are,” simply because you would be using other peoples’ money. “Every penny counts” was another good one. One of my favourites is, “There is no love in business”.

All in all, we learned how to create a future. A future is something to work toward; a future is something that comes true. A future can be planned. The only thing stopping you from making your future work are the obstacles that always seem to get in your or our way, preventing you from your own future. Eliminate your obstacles and voilà! Your future is just as close as it’s supposed to be – something to live for and to look forward to.

These lessons were part of my teachings from Elders from the south. Elders are brimming with wealthy and healthy information. Listen to gookum and joomshum more often!