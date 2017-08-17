2017 GCC AGA Draft Resolutions
Resolution 2017-10: Honorarium for Members of the Board of Compensation of the Cree Nation Government
WHEREAS by a Resolution adopted at an Assembly of the Board of Compensation of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government on July 13, 2017, the members of the Board of Compensation of the Cree Nation Government proposed to increase the regular honorarium to seven hundred and fifty dollars ($750.00) per day and three hundred and seventy-five dollars ($375.00) respectively, including a five thousand dollar ($5,000.00) annual retainer;
WHEREAS the Resolution establishing the honoraria to be paid to Board of Compensation members can only have effect when it is approved at a meeting of the members, for greater clarity an Assembly of the members of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government pursuant to an Act Respecting the Cree Nation Government, R.S.Q. c. G-1.031
IT IS RESOLVED
THAT the delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 43rd/40th Annual General Assembly hereby ratify and authorize an honorarium of seven hundred and fifty dollars ($750.00) per day for regular meeting and three hundred and seventy-five dollars ($375.00) for a travel day, including a five thousand ($5,000.00) annual retainer for the members of the Board of Compensation of the Cree Nation Government, pursuant to an Act Respecting the Cree Nation Government, R.S.Q. c. G-1.031.
Proposed by: Chief Davey Bobbish
Seconded by: Chief Curtis Bosum
Carried: August 1, 2017
Resolution 2017-11: Honorarium for Members of the Board of Directors of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) and the Council of the Cree Nation Governmen
WHEREAS by a Resolution adopted by the Board/Council of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government on July 25, 2017 the members of the Board of Directors of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) and the Council of the Cree Nation Government proposed to increase the regular honorarium from five hundred dollars ($500.00) per day and two hundred and fifty dollars ($250.00) for travel day to seven hundred and fifty dollars ($750.00) per day and three hundred and seventy-five dollars ($375.00) respectively;
WHEREAS the Resolution establishing the honoraria to be paid to Board/Council members can only have effect when it is approved at a meeting of the members, for greater clarity an Assembly of the members of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government pursuant to an Act Respecting the Cree Nation Government, R.S.Q. c. G-1.031;
IT IS RESOLVED
THAT the delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 43rd/40th Annual General Assembly hereby ratify and authorize the decision to increase the regular honorarium from five hundred dollars ($500.00) per day and two hundred and fifty dollars ($250.00) for travel day to seven hundred and fifty dollars ($750.00) per day and three hundred and seventy-five dollars ($375.00) respectively pursuant to an Act Respecting the Cree Nation Government, R.S.Q. c. G-1.031.
Proposed by: John Shem
Seconded by: Frank Atsynia
Carried August 1, 2017
Resolution 2017-12: Cree Nation of Nemaska – Construction of New Local Youth Administration Building
WHEREAS during a General Band meeting held on July 20, 2017, the members of the Cree Nation of Nemaska mandated the delegates selected to attend the 2016-2017 Annual General Assembly of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government (GCC(EI)/CNG) to request the Cree Nation members support with regards to the allocation of funding for the construction of a 10,000-square foot Youth Administration Building;
WHEREAS the delegates of the Cree Nation of Nemaska have presented the plans proposed for the construction of a new Youth Administration Building in Nemaska;
WHEREAS in 2009-2016 the former Nemaska Youth Centre was closed and condemned due to the deteriorating state of the building
WHEREAS in 2017 the former Youth Centre was demolished;
WHEREAS since the closure of the former Youth Centre, the Nemaska Youth have not had a proper gathering place;
WHEREAS the members of the 2016-2017 Annual General Assembly of the GCC(EI)/CNG deem it appropriate and necessary for the Cree Nation of Nemaska to receive funding for the construction of the proposed Youth Administration Building;
IT IS RESOLVED:
THAT the members of the 2016-2017 Annual General Assembly of the GCC(EI)/CNG hereby support the Cree Nation of Nemaska’s proposed plans for a new 10,000-square feet Youth Administration Building as presented during this Assembly;
THAT the members of the 2017 Annual General Assembly of the GCC(EI)/CNG hereby recommend to the Board/Council of the Crees(Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government to approve the allocation of the funding required to build the proposed Nemaska Youth Administration Building during its meeting held in December 2017 where funds under the Cree-Canada New Relationship Agreement are allocated for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
Proposed by: Simeon Wapachee
Seconded by: William Chiskamish
Carried: August 3, 2017
Resolution 2017-13: Cree Nation of Nemaska – Capital of the Cree Nation
WHEREAS during a General Band meeting held on July 20, 2017, the members of the Cree Nation of Nemaska have expressed their concerns regarding priority given to bigger communities with regards to funding and the lack of support (financial and other) given to Nemaska even though it is the Cree Nation Capital;
WHEREAS during the above-mentioned General Band meeting, the members of the Cree Nation of Nemaska mandated the delegates selected to attend the 2016-2017 Annual General Assembly of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government (GCC(EI)/CNG) to confirm the Cree Nation of Nemaska as the Capital of the Cree Nation and to support its request for additional resources and support to ensure that the Community is able to accommodate the needs required of a Capital
WHEREAS during an Annual General Assembly of the GCC(EI)/CNG held in Mistissini, the members selected the Cree Nation of Nemaska as the location for the head office of the Cree Nation Government (then known as the Cree Regional Authority) therefore becoming the Capital of the Cree Nation;
WHEREAS the Cree Nation of Nemaska is conveniently located in the heart of Eeyou Istchee;
WHEREAS the members of the 2016-2017 Annual General Assembly of the GCC(EI)/CNG deem it appropriate to confirm the Cree Nation of Nemaska as the Capital of the Cree Nation and to support the request from the Cree Nation of Nemaska to receive additional support;
RESOLVED:
THAT the members of the 2016-2017 Annual General Assembly of the GCC(EI)/CNG hereby confirm the location of the head office of the Cree Nation Government in the Community of Nemaska and confirms the Cree Nation of Nemaska as the Capital of the Cree Nation;
THAT the members of the 2016-2017 Annual General Assembly of the GCC(EI)/CNG hereby mandate the Board/Council of the Crees(Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government to provide to the Cree Nation of Nemaska additional financial assistance in order to accommodate the head office of the Cree Nation Government and to ensure that the Cree Nation of Nemaska properly reflects and represents the Cree Nation as a whole.
Proposed by: Chief Thomas Jolly
Seconded by: Susan Esau
Carried: August 3, 2017
Resolution 2017-14: Cree Nation of Nemaska – Relocation Claim
WHEREAS during the Local Annual General Assembly held on August 22, 23 and 24, 2016, the members of the Cree Nation of Nemaska have expressed their wish to address its claim for the suffering and traumatic experiences caused by the their displacement and relocation which in turn has resulted in negative cultural, social and economic impacts on the Community of Nemaska;
WHEREAS during a General Band meeting held on July 20, 2017, the members of the Cree Nation of Nemaska have mandated the delegates selected to attend the 2016-2017 Annual General Assembly of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government (GCC(EI)/CNG) to request the Cree Nation members support with regards to their claim;
WHEREAS in 1970 Nemaska Eenouch were forced to leave the Old Nemaska Post located on the shores of Lake Nemiscau and were divided into two groups, some choosing to relocate to Mistissini and others to Waskaganish for the following reasons which were out of their control;
- In 1967 Hydro-Quebec announced plans for the hydroelectric development project in the drainage-basins of the Nottaway, Broadback and Rupert rivers and told Nemaska Eenouch to clear out to make way for the flooding of Lake Nemiscau;
- In or about 1970, the Hudson Bay Company (H.B.C.) closed their store at the Old post;
- Both H.B.C. and Indian and Northern Affairs Canada wanted the Nemaska Eenouch to relocate to either Mistissini or Waskaganish as it would be cheaper administratively.
WHEREAS the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement signed in 1975 provided for the return of Nemaska Eenouch on their traditional lands; however, its provisions imposed constraints such as no additional funds for the creation of a new village as well as conditions regarding the location of the community, the number of members relocating and the time frame for relocation;
WHEREAS in 1977 the Nemaska Eenouch reunited on the shores of Champion Lake to map out a plan for the development of the Community of Nemaska;
WHEREAS 40 years later and following hard work and perseverance, the Nemaska Eenouch surpassed its vision for a community created during the consult held in 1977;
WHEREAS in 2008, the GCC(EI)/CNG signed an Agreement concerning a New Relationship with the federal agreement which included a provision (Section 5.3b) indicating that the GCC(EI)/CNG accepted responsibility on all settlements, claims and grievances regarding many matters including the displacement and relocation of the Nemaska Eenouch;
WHEREAS the members of the 2016-2017 Annual General Assembly of the GCC(EI)/CNG deem it appropriate and just to ensure that the Nemaska Eenouch be properly compensated for the price they have paid for being relocated twice in such a small period of time and in mean historical conditions;
IT IS RESOLVED:
THAT the members of the 2016-2017 Annual General Assembly of the GCC(EI)/CNG hereby mandate the Board/Council of the Crees(Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government to acknowledge and address the claim brought forth by the Cree Nation of Nemaska with regards to its displacement and relocation from its original post located on the shores of Lake Nemiscau to its new site located on the shores of Champion Lake.
Proposed by: Chief Kenneth Cheezo
Seconded by: Susan Esau
Carried: August 3, 2017
Resolution 2017-15: Works on James Bay Highway
WHEREAS the delegates of the second Annual Assembly of the Board of Compensation strongly believe in being active participants in all economic development within Eeyou Istchee.
WHEREAS the announced repairs of the James Bay Highway represent an important opportunity for such economic development.
WHEREAS this assembly adopted a Resolution to seek set aside contracts for the works to be done on James Bay Highway;
BE IT RESOLVED:
THAT the members of the 2016-2017 Annual General Assembly of the GCC(EI)/CNG hereby mandate the Board/Council to take measures to facilitate the favour of Cree entrepreneurs in the awarding of contracts related to the refurbishment of the James Bay Highway while seeking improvements of other important infrastructure such as the Route du Nord or the potential access road to Whapmagoostui.
Proposed by: Chief Kenneth Cheezo
Seconded by: William Chiskamish
Carried: August 1, 2017
Resolution 2017-16: Emergency Measures in Eeyou Eenou Istchee
WHEREAS the Cree Nation Councils of Eeyou Eenou Istchee, as part of the Cree Nation Government and the Grand Council of the Crees, are a sovereign nation governed under the James Bay and Northern Quebec Agreement;
WHEREAS each Cree community has the responsibility to protect its community members from emergency situations that may occur at a local, regional, national, and international level.
WHEREAS emergency measures plans are in place in Eeyou Eenou Istchee;
WHEREAS it is necessary for all Cree Nation management to attend/engage in the planning process, training activities and exercises (simulations) with respect to emergency situations;
WHEREAS we have experienced many emergency situations in Eeyou Eenou Istchee in the past – for example, the Eastmain Fire Evacuation in 2013 – many people were affected from loss of cabins, and the H1N1 pandemic in 2009: where 300 people were infected with 1 death; everyone has a role to play!
WHEREAS it is becoming more necessary than ever to have participation and input from the management level in the emergency planning and participation at emergency management meetings and trainings and to be fully engaged in the protection of the health and wellbeing of our people;
IT IS RESOLVED:
THAT the Cree Nation Government, Chief and Council of the Cree Nations of Eenou Eeyou Istchee hereby identify and summon the following key personnel within these departments and organization to participate/engage fully in the Emergency Preparedness Committee:
- Chief of the Community
- Deputy Chief of the Community
- Fire Chief
- Police Lieutenant
- Director General of operations
- Local Director of the CBHSSJB
- Director of Environment
- Land and Environment Officer/Administrator
- Director of Community Development
- Director of Transportation
- Director of Public Works
- Director of Communication (Officer)
- Director of Human Resources
- Director of Public Safety / Officer
- Public Security Officer
- Public Health Officer
- Wildlife Protection Officer
- Director / President local Cree Trappers Association
- Airport Manager
THAT if any of the above named key personnel is unavailable or is unable to act the next highest ranking person in the department or organization will carry out the duties of the named key personnel until such time as they are available or capable of acting;
THAT all Chiefs and Councils of the Cree Nations of Eenou Eeyou Istchee make it mandatory for their personnel to fully engage in the development of emergency measures planning.
Proposed by: Thomas Coon
Seconded by: Chief Kenneth Cheezo
Carried: August 3, 2017
Resolution 2017-17: Regional Youth Work Experience Program
WHEREAS Youth need to be able to explore their options by way of job shadowing and temporary internships on career opportunities that are available in the Cree Communities.
WHEREAS Youth could have hands-on learning and could be able to observe the requirements of the career of their choosing.
IT IS RESOLVED
THAT the delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 43rd/40th Annual General Assembly recommend that the Board/Council develop the Cree Nation Government develop a regional Youth Work Experience Program to assist in the career building of the Cree Nation Youth;
THAT the delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government 43rd/40th Annual General Assembly recommend that programs be developed to all the Youth of Eeyou Istchee to participate in Youth Internship Programs and Job Shadowing at Cree Nation Government, Cree School Board, Cree Board of Health and Social Services of James Bay, Eeyou/Eenou Police Force, local Band Offices and other local entities.
Proposed by: Chief Curtis Bosum
Seconded by: Thomas Coon
Carried: August 3, 2017
Resolution 2017-18: Review of the Cree Nation Government By-Law Relating to the Calling of Tenders and Awarding of Construction Contracts
WHERAS the Local General Assembly of the Cree Nation of Mistissini held on July 26, 2017, adopted a Resolution calling for a request to the Cree Nation Government to review and adopt changes to the By-Law Relating to the Calling of Tenders and Awarding of Construction Contracts to ensure that Crees and Cree entrepreneurs are properly favoured;
IT IS RESOLVED
THAT the members of the 2016-2017 Annual General Assembly of the GCC(EI)/CNG hereby mandate the Board/Council hereby recommend that the Board/Council of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee)/Cree Nation Government review and adopt changes to the By-Law Relating to the Calling of Tenders and Awarding of Construction Contracts to ensure that Crees and Cree entrepreneurs are properly favoured.
Proposed by: John Shem
Seconded by: Chief Kenneth Cheezo
Carried: August 3, 2017
Resolution 2017-19: Integrated Strategic Plan for Cree Culture and Language Preservation
WHEREAS numerous Cree entities have evolved since signing of the James Bay Northern Quebec Agreement Treaty that have a key role to preserve Cree culture and Cree Language in Eeyou Istchee;
WHEREAS culture binds a community to past, present and future collective experiences of the physical surroundings and interactions with others, and that the arts play a major role in creating those experiences and events enable communities to interact and have fun.
WHEREAS culture refers to the following Ways of Life for the Cree, including but not limited to:
- Language: the oldest human institution and the most sophisticated medium of expression.
- Arts & Sciences: the most advanced and refined forms of human expression.
- Thought: the ways in which people perceive, interpret, and understand the world around them.
- Spirituality: the value system transmitted through generations for the inner well-being of human beings, expressed through language and actions.
- Social activity: the shared pursuits within a cultural community, demonstrated in a variety of festivities and life-celebrating events.
- Interaction: the social aspects of human contact, including the give-and-take of socialization, negotiation, protocol, and conventions.
WHEREAS a concerted delivery of a diverse cultural activities and program from all entities of arts and performance arts activities, and the provision of adequate facilities that cater for audiences across the Eeyou Istchee enhances the Cree culture and encourage engagement with arts and cultural activities
WHEREAS establishment and operation of adequate Cultural Centres (Eeyou Istchee Entertainment Centres) will curate inclusive annual programs which celebrate and welcome diverse communities
WHEREAS Eeyou Istchee Libraries or community resource centres will create opportunities for diverse communities to be welcomed and celebrated in appropriate ways;
IT IS RESOLVED:
THAT the delegates of the Grand Council of the Crees (Eeyou Istchee) / Cree Nation Government 43rd / 40the Annual General Assembly hereby recommend to the Board/Council to:
- Undertake projects to integrate the Strategic Planning Works Program with the Cree First Nations local governments including non-governmental organizations to establish and implement a framework with all Cree entities with a common goal to maintain and enhance Cree Nation’s cultural heritage and the preservation of Eeyou Yimuun (Cree Language);
- Provide adequate resources and support to encourage engagement with arts and cultural activities to the following section 28 JBNQA treaty entities:
- Cree Trappers Association;
- Cree Native Arts and Crafts Association;
- Cree Outfitting Tourism Association;
- Cree Cultural Institute (Aanischaaukamikw);
- And other regional and local culturally oriented entities, such as the Elders’ Councils;
- Provide appropriate cultural facilities and resources that encourage lifelong learning and opportunities for cultural and leisure interests;
Proposed by: Chief Kenneth Cheezo
Seconded by: Susan Esau
Carried: August 3, 2017